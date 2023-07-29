Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.97K Followers

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Cimino - SVP and Director of IR

John Asbury - President and CEO

Robert Gorman - EVP and CFO

David Ring - EVP and Wholesale Banking Group Executive

Jeff Haley - President and CEO, American National Chairman,

Conference Call Participants

Catherine Mealor - KBW

Casey Whitman - Piper Sandler

Stephen Moss - Raymond James

David Bishop - Hovde Group

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Atlantic Union Bankshares Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there'll be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your host of today's call, Bill Cimino. Please go ahead.

Bill Cimino

Thank you, Justin, and good morning, everyone. I have Atlantic Union Bankshares' President and CEO, John Asbury; and Executive Vice President and CFO, Rob Gorman, with me today. We also have American National Chairman, President and CEO, Jeff Haley, on the call. Other members of our executive management team will be here for the question-and-answer period. Please note that today's releases and the accompanying slide presentation are available to download on our investor website, investors.atlanticunionbank.com.

During today's call, we will comment on our financial performance using both GAAP metrics and non-GAAP financial measures. Important information about these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures is included in the appendix to our slide presentation and in our earnings release for the second quarter of 2023.

We'll make a number of forward-looking statements on today's call, which are not statements of historical fact and are subject to

Comments (1)

j
jimk2lawyer
29 Jul. 2023
Comments (148)
Several months ago, just before one of the big regional bank meltdowns, I was shaken out of $AUB's common with a smaller profit than if I'd bailed a month or so sooner. But though investing is more about foresight than hindsight, I did keep the preferred and in fact have incrementally added to my position there.

This seems to be merger with a good story. Since the merger announcement I thought briefly about restarting at least a one quarter position in the Atlantic Union common but haven't decided to yet. The Fed has a dismal history of soft landing the economy in a rising interest rate scenario. As in almost never.

Since the third quarter is quite slow for any banks with a traditional deposit and lending practice, maybe in a late September into October pullback I'll revisit the common at least to do some further analysis and some comparison shopping with my other regional bank positions.
