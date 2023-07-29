Bruce Bennett

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has stuck with its dividend policy, which is costing it $10.9 billion annually. A large base of Verizon’s investors would prefer a steady dividend payment, which makes it very difficult for the current management to adjust or cancel the dividends. The massive dividend payment is the biggest competitive disadvantage for Verizon compared to T-Mobile (TMUS). The dividends paid by Verizon leave little wiggle room for Verizon to increase capex, reduce plan pricing, or reduce the overall debt. As mentioned in a previous article, Verizon is already behind in the 5G network race and could lose the pricing leverage due to brand perception.

Despite reasonable earnings, VZ stock seems to be stuck. The year-to-date performance of VZ stock has also been quite bad. While SPY 500 reported 19% rise in YTD, VZ stock has shown a price decline of 13.5%. Even TMUS stock is in positive territory and has shown 2% growth in YTD. There are no signs of better growth trajectory from VZ.

This makes the company and the stock a slow-moving train wreck. Wall Street has already made correction to the stock with a yield of 7.7% which shows that the market does not believe that the dividend is sustainable over the long run. This is a vicious loop that will continue to push the stock lower despite a high yield. The only way to stop the stock decline is to show strong progress in customer additions, which requires more competitive plan pricing. Investors looking to make a value buy at the current price need to look at the trend of declining customer base and the long-term advantage available with T-Mobile due to a lack of dividend payments.

Unfair competition

There are very few levers within the telecom industry to improve the performance of the company. These include plan pricing, capex, debt management, and rewarding investors. Verizon has focused on rewarding investors over the long term through massive dividend payments, which now reach over $10 billion annually. This has hurt the management’s ability to attract customers through lower plan pricing or better 5G network coverage, which requires higher capex. At the same time, the long-term debt of the company has ballooned, which leaves less space to take more debt in the future.

Verizon’s policy on dividends is the biggest competitive disadvantage faced by the company against T-Mobile. If T-Mobile was to give a modest dividend yield of 5% which is a lot lower than Verizon or AT&T (T), it would cost T-Mobile $8 billion annually. By saving this cash, T-Mobile has been able to invest heavily in 5G network and also give lower plan pricing to customers. This has allowed T-Mobile to give better coverage with lower plan pricing, which has led to higher customer additions every quarter. Over the next decade, T-Mobile would save $80 billion to $100 billion in dividend payments if it sticks with no dividend policy. Verizon cannot compete against such a competitor unless it cancels or lowers the dividend significantly.

Ycharts

Figure 1: Total returns and stock price movement in the last 10 years.

Verizon’s total returns in the past ten years has been only 13% which does not even keep up with inflation. Verizon's stock has been a major wealth destroyer over the long run, and the recent correction in the stock shows the pessimism of Wall Street in the ability of Verizon to deliver growth and to sustain the dividends.

Be greedy when others are fearful

Many analysts and investors point to the recent correction as a good entry point in Verizon stock to reap better returns. Over the short term, the management has a lot of flexibility to reduce capex and thus improve FCF or to give short-term incentives to customers in order to improve the net customer addition metrics. However, the long-term trend for Verizon is highly likely to be a slow decrease in customer base as T-Mobile continues to improve its network and spends heavily to attract Verizon’s customer base.

Company Filings

Figure 2: Net adds still declining at a rapid pace.

The one metric which Wall Street hates the most is a declining market share. We can see this in other industries. Even Intel (INTC) has a lower market cap of $130 billion compared to $190 billion of AMD (AMD). Intel has a strong market share of 70% to 80% in all the key segments, but its market share has been slowly declining over the last few years. This is the main reason why the stock is punished by Wall Street.

Verizon’s market cap of $142 billion is also lower than T-Mobile’s $169 billion. A slowly declining customer base and market share is going to increase the bearish sentiment toward Verizon stock. As mentioned earlier, there are few levers available with the management to change this long-term negative trend other than reducing or eliminating dividend and diverting the cash to more competitive plan pricing and network coverage.

Future of Verizon’s dividend

There is very strong pressure on Verizon’s management to maintain dividends from dividend investors. It is unlikely that the current management might be able to change the dividend policy. We saw major changes taken by the new AT&T management by spinning off non-core businesses. However, the new management in AT&T took half measures in reducing dividends. This has led to further value erosion in the stock, and the stock price has further dropped by 30% since the spinoff. This shows that half-measures do not work and placating different types of investors will not help the company in the long run.

Analysts have pointed to the sustainability of dividend payments by looking at the metrics like FCF, future capex, payout ratio, interest coverage ratio, and others. However, the ability of Verizon to give dividends is also governed by the competitive landscape. It is impossible for Verizon to spend $10 billion annually on dividends, while T-Mobile does not give dividends. If the management continues to maintain the dividends, we might see further customer base decline, which will put pressure on Verizon to try new management.

Company Filings

Figure 3: T-Mobile’s aggressive buyback initiative. Source: T-Mobile filings

T-Mobile has also taken up aggressive share buybacks, buying stock worth $4.8 billion in the recent quarter, or 3% of the outstanding stock in a single quarter. This shows that T-Mobile has greater flexibility to allocate capital, which gives the company a massive advantage over Verizon.

Ideal Verizon stock strategy

The ideal option for investors is to wait for the current correction. We could even see dividend yield increase to 8% to 8.5% which will increase the pressure on the management. It is unlikely that Verizon can continue to pay massive dividends while it is losing customers and falling behind in the 5G network coverage race. A change in dividend policy can cause short-term bearish sentiment, but this would make the stock a better value play.

Ycharts

Figure 4: Long-term trend of revenue, EBITDA and FCF of Verizon and T-Mobile.

Ten years back, Verizon’s revenue was six times that of T-Mobile and EBITDA was 10 times. Five years back, prior to T-Mobile and Sprint merger, Verizon’s revenue was three times that of T-Mobile and EBITDA was four times larger. Currently, Verizon’s revenue is only 60% higher than T-Mobile and EBITDA is around 2.2 times bigger. We can see a clear trend that T-Mobile has invested in its network, which has allowed higher customer base and rapid expansion of revenue and EBITDA.

If Verizon sticks with the dividend policy, T-Mobile’s revenue and EBITDA could overtake Verizon in the next five years. It is unlikely that Wall Street will reward Verizon stock when it is losing market share and customers.

It would be better to wait for the current correction and invest in Verizon stock if there is a signal toward more growth-oriented efforts.

Investor takeaway

Verizon has to spend over $10 billion on dividends, which puts the company in a major competitive disadvantage against T-Mobile. It is unlikely that the current management might be able to change the dividend policy due to investor pressure. As the company loses market share, Wall Street will remain bearish towards the stock despite the ability of the company to pay good dividends.

Verizon's stock has given very poor total returns in the last ten years, falling behind even the basic inflation rate. Investors looking to make a value play in the company should wait till there are signs that the company will change its dividend policy and invest the cash in more competitive plan price and network coverage.