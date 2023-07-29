Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Verizon: Even 8% Yield Might Not Be Enough

Jul. 29, 2023 6:32 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)1 Comment
Bluesea Research
Summary

  • Verizon paid close to $10.9 billion in total dividends for the trailing twelve months.
  • This is putting the company on a massive competitive disadvantage against T-Mobile.
  • T-Mobile invests the cash saved from not giving a dividend into capex for better coverage, lower pricing for plans, debt repayment, and lately stock buybacks.
  • It would be very difficult or impossible for the current management to change dividend policy due to investor pressure of sustaining a good yield.
  • Verizon can face long-term challenges due to a falling customer base and the stock will be a value trap which significantly underperforms the broader S&P 500 total returns.
General Views of New York

Bruce Bennett

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has stuck with its dividend policy, which is costing it $10.9 billion annually. A large base of Verizon’s investors would prefer a steady dividend payment, which makes it very difficult for the current management to adjust or cancel the dividends. The massive

This article was written by

Bluesea Research
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

r
rockjcp
Today, 6:43 AM
Comments (7.43K)
I stick with VZ because it is clearly a better service. TMUS to many dropped calls.
