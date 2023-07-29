Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: July Closes Out With 2023's First Direct Listing And A Wave Of Small IPOs

Jul. 29, 2023 6:15 AM ETSRFM, WRNT, ELWS, HYAC.U, KVACU, JNVR, PRZO, INHD, PXDT, FTEL, NRXS, GPCR
Summary

  • A handful of small IPOs and one direct listing closed out the last full week of July.
  • Aviation company Surf Air Mobility completed the first direct listing of 2023, opening 75% below its reference price to begin trading at $5.
  • Insurance services provider Warrantee downsized its ADS offering to raise $10 million at a $97 million market cap.

A handful of small IPOs and one direct listing closed out the last full week of July.

Aviation company Surf Air Mobility (SRFM) completed the first direct listing of 2023, opening 75% below its reference price to

Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks.

