Bloomin' Brands: Uncertainty Ahead During Difficult Conditions

Jul. 29, 2023 7:36 AM ETBloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN)
Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • Bloomin' Brands is the owner of Outback Steakhouse and Carrabba's Italian Grill, and operates a mix of company-owned and franchised restaurants.
  • The company faces stiff competition from relatively superior peers and also the increased popularity of delivery apps, with consumers having substantially more choices.
  • BLMN's difficulty with underlying growth has contributed to restaurant closures, further slowing its ability to achieve top-line growth.
  • BLMN looks slightly undervalued, even if it is financially inferior to its peers, but our commercial concerns suggest a hold is fair.

Outback Steakhouse Parent Bloomin" Brands Stock Dives Over Inflation Concerns

Scott Olson

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • There are various data points that suggest a weakness in BLMN's competitive positioning, with superior peers and net restaurant closures.
  • Offsetting this partially is international expansion and margin improvement, allowing for a

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

