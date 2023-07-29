Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Petrobras: The Dividend Is Finally Cut, Here's What To Expect Next

JR Research
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Petrobras has revised its dividend policy, a significant downgrade from last year's substantial payouts. The revised guidance is also more substantial than what analysts projected.
  • While the revision isn't unexpected, the more than expected revision could compel some income investors to bail out, as they worry about a downward de-rating in its valuation.
  • Despite that, PBR last traded at an attractive valuation, suggesting that the market has likely reflected a dividend cut. Also, its price action is constructive, improving buying sentiments.
  • I assessed while the cut could lead to near-term volatility, PBR is close to another buy point, as I point out the key levels to watch in the article.
Front view of Petrobras Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Company Main Office in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

caio acquesta

The day of reckoning has finally arrived as Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) management updated investors about its revised dividend policy. Accordingly, management announced Petrobras' quarterly dividend would be limited to 45% of its free cash

JR Research
JR Research
26.46K Followers
Comments (16)

C
Catskills1
Today, 12:12 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.31K)
@JR Research Thanks for the article and data. I recently bought PBR as a trade under 10, sold at 15, I got lucky. Heard about the dividend policy revision and will wait to buy back in, see what earnings looks like. Under 10 again would be great! But under 12 for an initial buy would not be that bad. Politics aside, Lula’s government’s emphasis on renewables through PBR investments will not boost earnings. The price of oil would. For me, best as a trade, all emotionally based.
S
Survivor1970
Today, 12:01 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (76)
The crucial question is the price of oil, which we will see in the coming months and years. This will make history. Long PBR and PBR.A
Krautman profile picture
Krautman
Today, 12:00 PM
Premium
Comments (48)
The current formula makes the dividend more consistent, compared to the previous one where the 'stars had to be aligned' to get that enormous paycheck. It is a good decision and will play out generously fine over the longer term.
Chancer profile picture
Chancer
Today, 11:59 AM
Comments (17.13K)
IMO, a bit premature to claim 45% of FCF.
The PBR announcement said the board will meet on 8/3 to decide the details of future dividend policy.
I prefer to wait for a more detailed official announcement.
W
WRDA
Today, 11:43 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (122)
Insight into PBRa?
FirstFIREWealth profile picture
FirstFIREWealth
Today, 11:30 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.8K)
At this point, buying PBR is like peeing in your pants! It feels good and warm for a few seconds, you fall asleep thinking everything is hunky dory, then you wake up the next morning and realize a COLD harsh reality! You were sleeping in COLD stinky pee. That's PBR!

Sell and go home. It's over
s
stompers54
Today, 11:39 AM
Comments (815)
@FirstFIREWealth Good analogy. Same applies to all the lemmings that voted for Trump.
FirstFIREWealth profile picture
FirstFIREWealth
Today, 11:46 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.8K)
@stompers54 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣
L
Leftrin
Today, 12:10 PM
Premium
Comments (44)
@FirstFIREWealth
Damn, you turn like a flag in the winds, even when you were so bullish on PBR. Last month you shilled this stock. What happened with your 1800 stocks at 9.5?
Asking for a friend😀
K
Krek
Today, 11:30 AM
Comments (1.36K)
Why characterize analyst estimates of 2024 FCF decreasing to $15.8B from 2023 FCF of $24.7B as "bullish." On the contrary, it is EXTREMELY conservative. If oil averages $80 in 2024, PBR should blow away the 2024 FCF estimate.
R
Ringo338
Today, 11:29 AM
Premium
Comments (75)
What is the dividend plan for PBR-A? How is the ADR affected?
P
PaineofGlass
Today, 11:29 AM
Premium
Comments (13)
Still a double digit dividend on a company trading at a very low valuation on numerous metrics. Unparalleled offshore resources (which is the future of oil in general), and very low breakeven threshold. Price is not commiserate with all that, simply due to amorphous “geo-political” risk. Especially not beyond what the government has already announced (divvy cut, green initiatives, subsidies on domestic use oil). Going to add on any dips, maybe sell some puts. Good Luck to All
F
Favorite Averitt
Today, 11:24 AM
Premium
Comments (293)
Thoughts on how the preferred is affected? I have PBR.A.
alchemist11 profile picture
alchemist11
Today, 11:19 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.25K)
Once the socialists took over and the president said petrobas needed to give more back to the people, I felt the dividend would be cut and the company mismanaged. I sold it, but couldn't get over the writers on here continuing to rave about it. Then some months back a hardcore socialist became CEO and I knew it was only a matter of time. Socialists can mess up any company and economy. It took a while in China but the more Stalinist Xi became, the more likely the economy would be overly rigidly managed and contract. That's starting to happen. You use to drive me nuts with what I thought were your overly severe analyses of companies. However, I have since learned to trust your opinions and if you give a company a thumbs up you have done a super thorough analyses and it's worth looking into. Damn if you aren't right most of the time!!!!
Chancer profile picture
Chancer
Today, 12:03 PM
Comments (17.13K)
@alchemist11
I prefer to continue to collect good dividends until actual confirmation that it is bad.
z
ziggyzig
Today, 11:17 AM
Premium
Comments (3.26K)
Do you need convert the divy. to US dollars.
