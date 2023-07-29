caio acquesta

The day of reckoning has finally arrived as Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) management updated investors about its revised dividend policy. Accordingly, management announced Petrobras' quarterly dividend would be limited to 45% of its free cash flow or FCF. It's a more stringent requirement from the previous guidance of "60% of operational cash flow minus investments when total debt was below $65 billion." In addition, the company indicates that it would leverage "share buybacks as an alternative way to reward shareholders," providing the company with more flexibility in its capital allocation priorities.

However, management has already provided ample warning about the revisions to its dividends over the past month. Therefore, income investors who stayed on board have likely anticipated significant changes to the company's dividend policy. CEO Jean Paul Prates updated in mid-July that Petrobras investors "should anticipate a change in Petrobras' dividend policy." Notably, the company has to make these changes to "align with its strategic investment in future growth," as Petrobras expects to invest further into renewable energy to sustain its long-term business model.

Prates also implied in his commentary that investors shouldn't expect the substantial payouts they received in 2022, reaching $$42.6B. He emphasized that "the size of dividend payments is likely to be different from the significant payments enjoyed by investors in the previous year."

CFO Sergio Caetano also reminded investors that the "new dividend policy would be 'adjusted' to reflect the company's focus on future investments." As such, I believe it's timely for PBR investors to assess whether the market has reflected these changes in its current valuation.

Petrobras posted an FCF of $38.9B in FY22, or $6.21 per share. However, the company paid out a dividend per share of $5.80 based on data from S&P Cap IQ, indicating a free cash flow payout ratio of 93.3%. Therefore, the revised dividend policy suggests that such a payout structure will no longer be possible, which is sensible. Petrobras is expected to commit investments into renewable energy projects, which is unlikely to have near-term FCF accretion.

Analysts' estimates (generally bullish bias) suggest that Petrobras could post an FCF of $24.7B in FY23 and $15.8B in FY24, a significant reduction from FY22's $39B. As such, Petrobras' near-term FCF has likely peaked, suggesting that income investors must be prepared for a considerable decrease in dividends per share moving ahead.

On a per-share basis (assuming no share buyback through the forecast period), Petrobras' free cash flow per share is expected to fall to $3.94 in FY23 and $2.52 in FY24. Based on a 45% payout ratio, investors should not expect a dividend of more than $1.77 in FY23 and $1.13 in FY24. However, analysts' dividend per share estimates on Petrobras are too bullish, as they likely didn't anticipate such a significant markdown in management's guidance.

Accordingly, analysts penciled in a dividend per share of $2.21 (25% higher) for FY23 and $1.48 (31% higher) for FY24. With that in mind, PBR, which last traded at a forward dividend yield of 14.6% (based on S&P Cap IQ data), implies that the market has likely priced in a cut in its dividend, as it remains well above its 10Y average of 7.1%.

Therefore, the critical question is whether the revised dividend payout with buybacks is sufficient to placate investors?

As seen above, investors likely anticipated a more significant revision than the analysts had projected, as PBR's upward recovery stalled at the $15 zone.

However, I assessed that sellers didn't have sufficient momentum to force it down back toward its December 2022 lows after June's remarkable breakout. As such, it indicates that PBR seems to have recovered its bullish bias.

Therefore, investors considering adding more shares should assess PBR's next pullback (hopefully from income investors rushing out with the revised policy) and gauge the strength of its buying support, which could bottom out at the $12 zone.

Given its attractive valuation (rated "A+" by Seeking Alpha Quant) and more constructive price action, I'm turning increasingly constructive on PBR.

Rating: Maintain Hold (On the watch for a rating change).

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

