Bristol-Myers Squibb's Bright Future Unfolds Beyond Q2 2023 Turmoil

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb's revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $11.23 billion, down 0.97% from the previous quarter and 5.6% from the second quarter of 2022.
  • Sales of Opdualag, an FDA-approved drug for treating patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma, totaled $154 million in Q2 2023, up 165.6% from Q2 2022.
  • On the other hand, Camzyos, a cardiac myosin inhibitor developed by MyoKardia, which Bristol-Myers Squibb acquired for $13.1 billion in 2020, is seeing strong sales.
  • At the end of the second quarter of 2023, the company's remaining share buyback capacity was $6 billion.
  • We continue our analytics coverage of Bristol-Myers Squibb with an "outperform" rating for the next 12 months.

Mananya Kaewthawee/iStock via Getty Images

On July 27, before the market opened, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) released its Q2 2023 financial results, which, while failing to beat analysts' expectations, were able to demonstrate that demand for Yervoy, Opdualag, and Breyanzi is growing faster than many

I am an independent research analyst focused on finding undervalued assets with above-average growth rates and developments that can dramatically improve the company's financial position. When investing, I use medium-term and long-term trading strategies that take into account psychological and behavioral variables and are able to mitigate the risks associated with macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.The main sectors of analysis are industrials, materials, crypto, and healthcare.When analyzing assets in the healthcare sector, in addition to examining their financial position, I delve into the safety and efficacy data of the company's product candidates from preclinical and clinical studies, allowing me to evaluate their commercial prospects. While the education received at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem contributes to a comprehensive and detailed analysis of biotechnological and physicochemical processes used in the production of goods in the agricultural, oil and gas, and chemical industries. As a result, it allows me to find the most promising assets in a rapidly changing market and publish meaningful articles on Seeking Alpha.My e-mail for any questions and suggestions: aisenathan@gmail.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article may not take into account all the risks and catalysts for the stocks described in it. Any part of this analytical article is provided for informational purposes only, does not constitute an individual investment recommendation, investment idea, advice, offer to buy or sell securities, or other financial instruments. The completeness and accuracy of the information in the analytical article are not guaranteed. If any fundamental criteria or events change in the future, I do not assume any obligation to update this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

c
charged
Today, 9:11 AM
Comments (2.37K)
Bmy management finally got brave enough to acknowledge they cant beat loe and you are guiding above management ?
N
Nstone384
Today, 8:47 AM
Premium
Comments (27)
Thank you for the article. I‘m long in BMY and increased my position to a size I wanted to have in 2-3 years. The current downtrend made me skip othe investments to add more shares. The pipeline is strong so the lost patents will hopefully be replaced easily
