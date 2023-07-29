Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Visa's Growth Journey Continues

Jul. 29, 2023 9:00 AM ETVisa Inc. (V)SQ
Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Visa Direct transactions soar in Q3 2023, with a remarkable 20% increase totaling $1.8 billion.
  • Visa expands Visa Direct in key markets, including France and Bolivia, and partners with fintech companies.
  • Progressive value-added services contribute to Visa's growth, focusing on deepening client penetration, geographical expansion, and innovative solutions.
  • Visa demonstrates strong performance in payment volume, showing growth in major markets and cross-border transactions while addressing potential risks and downsides.
  • I do much more than just articles at Yiazou Capital Research: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Visa Announces Plans To Re-Structure, Become Publicly Traded

David Paul Morris

Investment Thesis

In Q3 2023, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) reported strong growth in its Direct transactions, reflecting a remarkable 20% increase totaling $1.8 billion. The company's Visa Direct service serves as a crucial revenue driver, enabling Visa to explore new markets and

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
3.61K Followers
Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.   

I previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external & internal auditing and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and a Fellow Member of ACCA Global, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

My primary strategy focuses on high-quality, free cash flow generative stocks with an above-average growth rate and a strong business moat.

I manage my own highly concentrated portfolio, and I occasionally engage in short-term trades to profit from asset mispricings when Mr. Market does not feel very well. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

