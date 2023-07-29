Sundry Photography

Investment thesis

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is one of the largest software companies in the world with a stellar history of success. According to my analysis, the company is well-positioned to benefit from favorable secular trends related to rapid cloud adoption by enterprises, which is also fueled by AI-powered productivity features. Oracle's wide profitability metrics allow the company to invest heavily in innovation, which is highly likely to add more competitive advantage to the company operating in an intensely competitive environment. Moreover, the stock is undervalued, according to my analysis. All these factors make ORCL a "Strong Buy"

Company information

Oracle Corporation is one of the world's largest enterprise software companies. ORCL's offerings include cloud-based software, database, middleware, and applications. Apart from it, Oracle also sells hardware.

The company's fiscal year ends on May 31, according to the latest 10-K report, Cloud and license business generated over 80% of the total sales in FY 2023. About 37% of the company's sales are generated outside the Americas.

Compiled by the author based on the latest 10-K report

Financials

Oracle's financial performance over the past decade has been stellar, especially regarding profitability metrics. Given the company's large scale and the maturity stage of the business life-cycle, revenue growth was steady at 3% CAGR. The average gross margin over the past decade is close to the very impressive level of 80%. Over the same period, the operating margin averaged 35%, and the free cash flow [FCF] margin ex-stock-based compensation [ex-SBC] was 22% on average.

Author's calculations

A wide gross margin enabled ORCL to invest heavily in innovation. The R&D to revenue ratio was consistently above 15% over the past decade. To understand the massive scale of R&D investments, I want to emphasize that they totaled more than $60 billion over the past decade. I also like that the SG&A to revenue ratio was consistent and decreased closer to 20% by the end of the calendar decade.

Data by YCharts

Over the past two years, the company significantly increased its capital expenditures, mainly due to heavy investments in the cloud service business. While previously Oracle's investment in CAPEX was within the $1-2 billion range in FY 2022, CAPEX totaled $4.5 billion and $8.7 billion in FY 2023. The company's wide FCF margin allows it to invest heavily in CAPEX and is also in a massive net debt position.

Seeking Alpha

Oracle's leverage ratio has been historically high, but there was a spike in the last year due to the largest-ever $28 billion acquisition of Cerner, which was financed by debt. Cerner is an electronic health record company, and with this acquisition, Oracle widens its opportunities to scale up its cloud business in the hospital and health system market. In the fiscal Q4 of 2023, the Cerner acquisition already contributed $1.5 billion to the quarterly revenue but weighted on consolidated margins. Overall, the company topped consensus earnings estimates during the latest reportable quarter.

Seeking Alpha

Revenue grew 17% YoY, while excluding Cerner, revenue would have grown 4%. Cloud services and license support revenue demonstrated strong momentum with a 17% YoY growth. Hardware revenue lagged the overall growth pace, with a 3% YoY increase. The management expects that the effect of the Cerner acquisition will pressurize profitability metrics over the next few quarters. During the latest earnings call, the management emphasized the large upside for the business related to the rapid penetration of AI technology into cloud services. The company has a partnership with NVIDIA (NVDA) to build the world's largest high-performance AI computer.

The upcoming quarter's earnings release is scheduled on September 8. Revenue growth momentum is expected to be still strong, with an 8% projected YoY increase. The adjusted EPS is expected to expand from $1.03 to $1.14.

Seeking Alpha

Overall, I think that the company is well-positioned to benefit from the secular tailwinds related to the cloud technologies adoption and AI-powered features, which can significantly boost productivity for Oracle's customers. All businesses are seeking profitability improvement, and I believe that the more productivity features Oracle offers, the more value it will generate for customers, and they will be ready to stick to Oracle's products over the long term. I do not think the vast net debt position is a problem for the company because of the wide profitability margins and solid track record of success.

Valuation

The stock outperformed the broad market year-to-date with a 39% rally. Seeking Alpha Quant assigned the stock a low "D-" valuation grade due to high multiples compared to the sector median and the company's historical averages. On the other hand, Oracle has a strong brand and long history of success, and the premium compared to the sector median is fair.

Seeking Alpha

To get more understanding of the fairness of valuation, I need to expand my analysis. I want to proceed with a dividend discount model [DDM] approach. I use a 10% WACC as a discount rate. I have dividend consensus estimates forecasting a $1.49 per share in FY 2024. Oracle has a stellar dividend growth track record of double-digit CAGR over the long term, so I think my estimation of 9% per annum is conservative enough.

Author's calculations

According to the DDM calculations, the fair value of the stock is $149. That said, the upside potential from the current share price level is about 28%. Here I emphasize that the model is sensitive to the dividend growth rate. If I decrease the growth rate by 50 basis points, the fair value declines below $100 per share.

Author's calculations

I also want to simulate the discounted cash flow [DCF] approach to get more conviction. I have consensus earnings estimates projecting a 9% CAGR for the top line over the next decade. I use the last ten-year average for the FCF margin, which is 22%. I expect the FCF margin to expand by ten basis points yearly. The discount rate is the same as I used in DDM calculations.

Author's calculations

As you see, based on the DCF valuation approach, the stock is about 20% undervalued. Of course, the company's vast net debt position of $85 billion should adversely affect the valuation. But Oracle has a firm brand name and long history of successful, highly profitable business, which means the stock deserves the premium. That said, despite high multiples, I think that the stock is attractively valued.

Risks to consider

I think that currently, the most significant risk is related to the Cerner acquisition. Risks mainly relate to the merger integration, which can weigh on profitability metrics for longer than expected. The acquisition might not meet the expected synergetic effect, and the return on investment might be lower than expected.

A substantial part of Oracle's revenue is generated outside the U.S., meaning the company is vulnerable to risks related to operating globally. That said, the company's earnings depend on international laws and regulations as well as the fluctuations in foreign exchange markets.

The competition in the cloud industry is very intense, including both hyper-scale competitors and smaller but rapidly evolving players. To protect the company's market share, Oracle must deliver superior quality and user experience to its customers. The company mitigates this risk by investing substantial amounts in R&D and CAPEX. That said, Oracle needs to be able to retain its brightest engineers and strong decision-makers.

Bottom line

To conclude, ORCL is a "Strong Buy". The stock is attractively valued, and the company is well-positioned to benefit over the long term from its aggressive investments in improving its cloud services offerings. I like the management's commitment to innovation, and the strategic AI partnership with NVIDIA looks very promising. All in all, I think that the potential benefits of investing in ORCL outweigh risks and uncertainties.