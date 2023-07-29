Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Stocks rose Friday as data showed U.S. consumer sentiment rose and inflation eased, adding to growing optimism that the economy will avoid a recession and encourage the Federal Reserve to end its cycle of interest rate increases. According to data from the U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday, the June core personal consumption expenditures price index - the Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge - moderated on a M/M and Y/Y basis. Meanwhile, consumer spending in June rose at a faster clip than income. On top of stronger than expected GDP reported this week and a better than expected earnings season, some analysts expect the market will continue to climb to new highs. For the week, the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 2%, the S&P 500 added 1% and the Dow Jones average rose 0.6%, gaining on Friday after its 13-day winning streak -- the longest since 1987 -- was snapped Thursday. Of the 11 S&P sectors, nine ended trading in green. Communication Services topped the leaderboard, with the heavyweight sector ending the week with a whopping 6.8% gain.

AI costs

Despite quarterly results that topped expectations, Microsoft (MSFT) closed 3.8% lower on Wednesday as it forecast aggressive AI spending that will weigh on its bottom line in the near term. Capital expenditures are expected to increase sequentially each quarter as Microsoft ramps up investments in its cloud infrastructure amid strong AI demand. "Growth from our AI services will be gradual as Azure AI scales and our copilots reach general availability dates," CFO Amy Hood declared, adding that the impact will be weighted towards H2 FY24. SA Investing Group Leaders also discussed the results, with Michael Wiggins De Oliveira saying much of the news was already priced in, while Bohdan Kucheriavyi warned against accumulating a long position at current levels. (110 comments)

Accelerating growth

Thanks in part to strong advertising from Google Search, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) gained over 5% on Wednesday following a Q2 earnings report that beat top and bottom line expectations. The tech giant also expanded the role of Ruth Porat as the company seeks a CFO successor, and she reiterated that the focus is still on growing expenses slower than revenue in 2024. Those tuning in to the earnings call heard Alphabet's No. 1 innovation priority, and referenced "our continued leadership in AI," while Investing Group Leader Jonathan Weber was quick to laud Alphabet's successful margin turnaround following the results. (69 comments)

Cancel the recession?

The Federal Reserve pushed its key policy rate to a 22-year high this week, with another 25-bps hike to 5.25%-5.50%. It's not enough for the central bank to declare victory on historic inflation just yet, but it sure looks like markets are charting their next steps, with the CPI now down to 3%. While Fed Chair Jay Powell continued to voice caution, he shifted his tone with regards to the outlook for the economy, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) notched its biggest winning streak since the 1980s. Furthering the case for a soft landing, U.S. GDP growth in Q2 was stronger than expected, while durable goods orders showed the fourth straight month of growth. For those looking to hedge stock longs, BofA explains why it’s never been cheaper to buy protection. (37 comments)

Meta rebound

Meta Platforms (META) jumped 8% AH on Wednesday after posting Q2 earnings that easily beat expectations. As with other tech companies, Meta's earnings call focused largely on AI, and while CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously said 2023 would be a "year of efficiency," overall expenses in Q2 grew 10%. Investing Group Leader Livy Investment Research said the results continue to show Meta's progress in turning a corner, though Growth at a Good Price believes it may not rapidly catch up with its steep valuation. Meanwhile, Twitter is racing to maintain its relevance in the wake of the launch of Meta Threads, prompting Elon Musk to ditch the Twitter bird to rebrand the platform into an “everything app” called "X." (58 comments)

Time to tweak

It's already been a big week for the world's biggest central banks, but the Bank of Japan had to get in on the action after a further round of rate hikes in the U.S. and Europe. The BOJ has remained an outlier on the world stage with its easy monetary policy, but creeping price pressures and side effects of prolonged easing may push the institution to change its stance. After widening its bands last December, the BOJ took additional steps on Friday, saying the 0.5% ceiling on yield movements was now a "reference" and "not a rigid limit." "Yield curve control has been a major factor in the yen (JPY:USD) reaching its lowest level since the 1970s," noted Kit Juckes, chief FX strategist, Societe Generale. "So, the BOJ wants to carefully dismantle YCC, and the yen will rally as slowly as they do so." (3 comments)