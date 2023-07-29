Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Danaher: I'm Buying This Compounder On Any Weakness

Jul. 29, 2023 9:55 AM ETDanaher Corporation (DHR)3 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Danaher Corporation reported solid Q2 2023 earnings with revenue of $7.16B (7.6% YoY decline) and EPS of $2.05 (25.7% YoY decline).
  • The company's Danaher Business System (DBS) helped navigate challenges, maintaining revenue, earnings, and cash flow expectations.
  • DHR's outlook suggests a decline in core revenue due to the COVID-19 impact, but it remains well-positioned for double-digit annual free cash flow growth, making its current valuation fair.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Business management related words growth, efficiency,improvement and performance on wooden blocks

May Lim

Introduction

It's time to talk about one of the two stocks in my portfolio with a sub-1% dividend yield: Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

This healthcare-focused corporation is currently my 8th-largest investment after I aggressively added to it during

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
25.51K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DHR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

j
jterrion
Today, 10:42 AM
Investing Group
Comments (82)
great article. Similar to you I have a modest less than 1% position and may add. Thought on TMO versus DHR?
C
Ccino2
Today, 10:04 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12)
Here’s a Kaizen Event to study, raise the dividend 10x
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:43 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.94K)
@Ccino2 That would leave the company with zero dollars to pursue M&A without taking on new debt.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.