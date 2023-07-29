Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 29, 2023 8:56 AM ETSendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.94K Followers

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gabrielle Helu - Investor Relations Director

Belmiro Gomes - Chief Executive Officer

Danny Sabbag - Chief Financial Officer

Wlamir dos Anjos - Vice President, Logistics and Commercial

Anderson Castilho - Vice President, Operational

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Giordano - JPMorgan

Vinicius Strano - UBS

Danniela Eiger - XP

Ruben Couto - Santander

Joao Soares - Citibank

Luiz Guanais - BTG Pactual

Vitor Pini - Safra

Thiago Macruz - Itau BBA

Irma Sgarz - Goldman Sachs

Vinicius Pretto - Bank of America

Andrew Ruben - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for waiting. Welcome to the Earnings Call for our Second Quarter in 2023 at Assai Atacadista. [Operator Instructions]

We'd like to let you know that this earnings call is being recorded and be provided on the company's IR website at ir.assai.com.br, where you can already find the earnings release. During the company's presentation, all participants will have their microphones turned off. Soon after, we will begin the questions-and-answers session. [Operator Instructions]

We also want to highlight that the information in this presentation and possible statements that could exist during the video conference related to business perspectives, forecasts and operational targets and financial targets at Assai represent beliefs and assumptions of the company's management, as well as information that's currently available.

Future statements are not a guarantee of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they relate to future events, and thus, rely on circumstances that could have not occurred. Investors must understand that general economic conditions, market conditions and other operational factors can affect the future performance at Assai and lead to results that differ materially from those presented in future statements.

Now, we'll pass the floor on to Gabrielle

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.