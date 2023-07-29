Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

APAC Merchandise Exports Remain Weak In First Half Of 2023

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.85K Followers

Summary

  • APAC merchandise exports have declined significantly in the first half of 2023, due to weak demand in the US and Western Europe and sluggish economic recovery in mainland China.
  • The latest evidence from S&P Global Purchasing Managers surveys for June also signalled that new export orders have remained weak across many APAC economies in mid-2023.
  • The slump in APAC merchandise exports during the first half of 2023 reflects weak economic growth in the US and Western Europe.
  • The downturn in global electronics orders has been a significant factor that has hit APAC exports.
  • Manufacturing export orders in the G4 economies of the US, Eurozone, UK, and Japan have continued to show contraction throughout the first seven months of 2023.

Pan Asia Pac Geometric Network World Map Globe Polygon Graphic Background

blackred

APAC merchandise exports have declined significantly in the first half of 2023, due to weak demand in the US and Western Europe and sluggish economic recovery in mainland China. Latest evidence from S&P Global Purchasing Managers surveys for June also

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.85K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.