DiaSorin S.p.A. (DSRLF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 29, 2023 10:01 AM ETDiaSorin S.p.A. (DSRLF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.94K Followers

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCPK:DSRLF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlo Rosa - Chief Executive Officer

Piergiorgio Pedron - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shubhangi Gupta - HSBC

Maja Pataki - Kepler Cheuvreux

Aisyah Noor - Morgan Stanley

Hugo Solvet - BNP Paribas Exane

Louise Boyer - Stifel

Odysseas Manesiotis - Berenberg

Operator

Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the DiaSorin First Half 2023 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Carlo Rosa, CEO of DiaSorin. Please go ahead.

Carlo Rosa

Thank you, operator. Good morning, good afternoon and welcome to the DiaSorin H1 conference call. As usual, I am going to go through some comments about the business, and then I will allow the CFO, Mr. Pedron to go through the numbers. As usual, I'm going to comment all the numbers at constant exchange rate.

So we had very good quarter, a quarter we had an acceleration of revenues compared to quarter one, in fact the quarter closed at plus 5% versus Q1 at plus 3%, that is clearly excluding COVID, and I am going to now briefly comment the three legs, so the way we look at the business, immunodiagnostic, molecular and the LTG.

Let's start from the immunodiagnostic, the immunodiagnostic franchise ex-COVID closed in H1 at plus 7% with a very strong quarter two with growth over 8%. There has been a very strong performance of our CLIA franchise that net of Vitamin D in the first half has grown over 13%.

So if we look at the different

