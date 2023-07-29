Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 29, 2023 10:28 AM ETIntesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY), IITSF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.94K Followers

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCPK:ISNPY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript July 28, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlo Messina - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Massimo Proverbio - Chief Data, AI, Innovation & Technology Officer

Stefano Barrese - Head of the Banca dei Territori Division

Tommaso Corcos - Head of the Private Banking Division

Stefano Del Punta - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Antonio Reale - Bank of America

Delphine Lee - JP Morgan

Christian Carrese - Intermonte

Andrea Filtri - Mediobanca

Britta Schmidt - Autonomous Research

Hugo Cruz - KBW

Chris Hallam - Goldman Sachs

Marco Nicolai - Jefferies

Andrea Lisi - Equita

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Conference Call of Intesa Sanpaolo for the presentation of the Half Year Results 2023 hosted today by Mr. Carlo Messina, Chief Executive Officer. My name is Razia and I'll be your coordinator for today's conference. At the end of the presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I remind you that today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Carlo Messina CEO. Sir, you may begin.

Carlo Messina

Thank you very much. Welcome to our first half 2023 results conference call. This is Carlo Messina, Chief Executive Officer. And I'm here with Stefan Del Punta, CFO; Marco Delfrate and Andrea Tamagnini, Investor Relations Officers; and Luca Bocca, Head of Group Planning and Control. Also with us today are Massimo Proverbio, the Group Chief of our Technology and Data together with Paola Papanicolaou, Head of Transformation; Stefano Barrese, Head of the Banca dei Territori, together with Virginia Borla, Head of the Division Business Governance; and Tommaso Corcos, Head of our Private Banking Division.

They are here with us today because I'll not only

