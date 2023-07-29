Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Acadian Timber Corp. (ACAZF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 29, 2023 11:37 AM ETAcadian Timber Corp. (ACAZF), ADN:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.94K Followers

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCPK:ACAZF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Susan Wood - CFO

Adam Sheparski - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Kuske - Credit Suisse

Paul Quinn - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Acadian Timber's Second Quarter 2023 Analyst Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now hand the conference over to your speaker host, Susan Wood, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Susan Wood

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Acadian Timber's second-quarter conference call. With me, on the call today is Adam Sheparski, Acadian's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Before discussing Acadian's results, I will first remind everyone that in discussing our first quarter financial and operating performance, the outlook for the remainder of 2023 and responding to your questions, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, and future results may differ materially. For further information on our known risk factors, I encourage you to review our news release and MD&A, which are available on SEDAR and on our website at acadiantimber.com.

I'll begin today by outlining the financial and operational highlights for our second quarter ended June 24, 2023. Adam will then provide some additional comments and discuss our outlook for the remainder of 2023.

Acadian experienced strong operational performance during the second quarter, benefiting from favorable weather which allowed harvest to continue later into the winter and to begin earlier after the spring thaw. Contractor availability increased, further enabling us to recoup a portion of the volume shortfall of the first quarter. Sales for the second quarter were $20.7 million, compared to $16.5 million in the same quarter of 2022. Sales volume

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.