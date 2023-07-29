Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Carrefour SA (CRRFY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 29, 2023 11:58 AM ETCarrefour SA (CRRFY), CRERF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.94K Followers

Carrefour SA (OTCPK:CRRFY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 12:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Alexandre Bompard - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Matthieu Malige - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Izabel Dobreva - Morgan Stanley

William Woods - Bernstein

Sreedhar Mahamkali - UBS

Andrew Gwynn - BNP Paribas Exxon

Cedric Lecasble - Stifel

Clement Genelot - Bryan Garnier

Nick Coulter - Citi

Nicolas Shawn - Barclays

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Carrefour Half-Year 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.

Alexandre Bompard

Good evening to all of you. Thank you for joining today's call to present our performance for the first-half of 2023. Before diving into the numbers, I want to highlight the landmark events of our first-half, the acquisition of hypermarket chain Cora on supermarkets and Match from the Louis Delhaize Group. This acquisition stands as a major milestone since it is the most significant deal we've carried out in France in the last two decades.

More than just another transaction, this acquisition is a clear signal of the strength and robustness of our model. The fact that such an operation has become possible today underlines the resilience and the adaptability of our operations. This move solidifies our leadership in the French food retail market and demonstrates our commitment to seizing opportunities that create value for our shareholders. This first-half of the year was also marked by a significant milestone in Brazil with the completion of the conversion of Grupo Big stores. It is an

