Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TriMas Corporation (TRS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 29, 2023 12:45 PM ETTriMas Corporation (TRS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.94K Followers

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sherry Lauderback - Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Thomas Amato - President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Mell - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ken Newman - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the TriMas Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Sherry Lauderback, Investor Relations and Communications. Thank you, Sherry. You may begin.

Sherry Lauderback

Thank you, and welcome to TriMas Corporation's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Participating on the call today are Thomas Amato, TriMas' President and CEO; and Scott Mell, our Chief Financial Officer. We will provide our prepared remarks on our second quarter results and outlook, and then we will open up the call for your questions. In order to assist with the review of our results, we have included today's press release and PowerPoint presentation on our company's website at trimascorp.com under the Investors section. In addition, a replay of this call will be available later today by calling (877) 660-6853 with a meeting ID of 13739841.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that our comments today may contain forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our Form 10-Q that will be filed later today for a list of factors that could cause our results to differ from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements. Also, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. We would also direct your attention to our website where considerably more information may be found.

In

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.