Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 29, 2023 4:04 PM ETStellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.94K Followers

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:STEL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Courtney Theriot - Chief Accounting Officer

Robert Franklin - CEO

Paul Egge - SEVP, CFO

Ramon Vitulli - President

Joe West - SEVP, Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Feaster - Raymond James

Matt Olney - Stephens

William Jones - KBW

Graham Dick - Piper Sandler

John Rodis - Janney

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Stellar Bancorp Inc. reports Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Courtney Theriot, Chief Accounting Officer. Please go ahead.

Courtney Theriot

Good morning. Our team would like to welcome you to our earnings call for the second quarter of 2023. This morning's earnings call will be led by our CEO, Bob Franklin; and CFO, Paul Egge. Also in attendance today are Steve Retzloff, Executive Chairman of the company; Ray Vitulli, President of the company and CEO of the bank; and Joe West, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of the bank.

Before we begin, I need to remind everyone that some of the remarks made today constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended. We intend all such statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the end. Also note that if we give guidance about future results, that guidance is only a reflection of management's beliefs at the time the statement is made, and such beliefs are subject to change.

We

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.