Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (MGDDF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.95K Followers

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCPK:MGDDF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript July 26, 2023 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Florent Menegaux - Chief Executive Officer

Yves Chapot - General Manager and Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Jacks - Bank of America

Sanjay Bhagwani - Citi

Jose Asumendi - JPMorgan

Ross MacDonald - Morgan Stanley

Philipp Koenig - Goldman Sachs

Thomas Besson - Kepler Cheuvreux

Giulio Pescatore - BNP Paribas

Steve Fernandes - Societe Generale

Pierre Quemener - Stifel

Martino De Ambroggi - Equita

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Michelin Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand over to Mr. Florent Menegaux, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Yves Chapot, General Manager and Group CFO. Gentlemen, please go ahead.

Florent Menegaux

Thank you. Good evening, good morning, and good afternoon to all. Yves and I are very pleased to welcome you to our Half Year Results.

So without further introduction, I will start directly by saying that Michelin has delivered sales growth of 5.9% in the first semester and has increased its segment operating income by 11.4% over the semester on adverse markets. The free cash flow before M&A reached EUR922 million. And I'm pleased to tell you that we have revised our guidance upwards on both segment operating income and free cash flow.

So if we enter into more details, the sales up by 5.9% to EUR14.1 billion. We are lifted by pricing discipline and the fast-growing non-tire sales. The tire markets were flat in passenger car and decreasing in trucks supported by OE, but penalized by the strong destocking from distribution and B2B fleets. The tire sales volumes were down by 3.7%, reflecting market dynamics and group's priority on value accretive segments.

Our price-mix effect reached 9.4%, recognizing the value of our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.