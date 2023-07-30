Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Investors will see earnings report flood in for a second consecutive week, with almost a third of the S&P 500 companies due to disclose numbers over the next five trading days. The earnings calendar includes big reports from Apple (AAPL) (analysis), Merck (MRK) (dividend grades), Pfizer (PFE) (growth metrics), Caterpillar (CAT) (analysis), and Amazon (AMZN) (preview). The C-suite at Amazon could be especially busy during the week, as media reports indicate the Federal Trade Commission could file its highly-anticipated antitrust lawsuit as early as next week. A wide-ranging lawsuit could challenge Amazon (AMZN) on a number of fronts, including the practices of the Amazon Prime business. Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) have corporate events scheduled that could create a share price jolt, while major economic reports in the week ahead include construction spending, U.S. manufacturing PMI, and factory orders - all before the July jobs report lands on the laps of traders on August 4. Nonfarm payroll employment is forecast to increase by 200K in a slight drip from the 209L job additions in June. The employment data is expected to highlight a moderation from the recent trend, but continue to show a tight labor market. The jobs report will fuel more debate on if the Federal Reserve is too loose or tight?

Earnings spotlight: Monday, July 31 - Arista Networks (ANET), Yum China (YUMC), Tenet Healthcare (THC), and Western Digital (WDC).



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, August 1 - Merck (MRK), Pfizer (PFE), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Caterpillar (CAT), Starbucks (SBUX), Uber (UBER), and Altria (MO). JR Research, a Seeking Alpha analyst stated "Given relatively pessimistic analysts' estimates, the market is likely positioned for a disappointing Q2 release for Pfizer."



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, August 2 - CVS Health (CVS), Shopify (SHOP), PayPal (PYPL), Kraft Heinz (KHC), MetLife (MET), Humana (HUM), Skillz (SKLZ), and Joby Aviation (JOBY).



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, August 3 - Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Amgen (AMGN), Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), ConocoPhillips (COP), Booking Holdings (BKNG), Opendoor Technologies (OPEN), and Wayfair (W). Seeking Alpha analyst Jaime Galvin said "Amazon's crown jewel, AWS, continued to shine, but growth and margins now look to be decelerating sharply."



Earnings spotlight: Friday, August 4 - Enbridge (ENB), Dominion Energy (D), Magna International (MGA), Nikola (NKLA), and fuboTV (FUBO).

IPO and spinoff watch: No new IPOs are expected to debut in the week ahead. The quiet period on Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) expires on July 31 to open up analysts to post ratings. The IPO lockup period expires for a block of shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI).



Dividend watch: Companies projected to boost their quarterly dividend payouts include Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) to $1.03 from $0.80, Sturm, Ruger (RGR) to $0.39 from $0.32, KLA Corp (KLAC) to $1.45 from $1.30, Wingstop (WING) to $0.21 from $0.19, and Papa John's International (PZZA) to $0.45 from $0.42. See Seeking Alpha's list of Quick Dividend Stock Picks.



Corporate events: Datadog (DDOG) will hold its two-day DASH annual conference on August 2-3. Some analysts expect the company to introduce a new AI product at the event. Amazon (AMZN) has AWS Summit events scheduled in Taipei, Taiwan and Sao Paulo, Brazil during the week. Fisker (FSR) will provide a first look at its future product portfolio at its inaugural Product Vision Day event on August 3. The U.S. automaker said it will unveil its strategic product roadmap. See a detailed list of key events for next week in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.



Barron's mentions: Disney (DIS) made the cover this week, with the stock highlighted as being on the rebound. The House of Mouse is said to be back on track toward strong profitability after cutting costs, canceling shows, and redirecting strategy. On a valuation check, the stock was called cheap based on a sum-of-the-parts analysis. The brightest spot in Disney’s portfolio was noted to be the theme parks, cruises, and consumer products businesses, which represented more than a third of revenue last fiscal year and two-thirds of operating profits. Those businesses were noted to have benefited from pent-up demand for travel and experiences by consumers in the U.S. and abroad, which has kept attendance high and given Disney strong pricing power. Underscoring that point, Disney management recently noted that per capita spending at Disney’s parks is more than 40% higher than in 2019, thanks to premium offerings like Genie+ and Lightning Lane. In the long term, Disney's direct-to-consumer business is expected to look more like Netflix’s (NFLX), which is about 50% larger in streaming currently and boasts an operating profit margin of nearly 20%. Adding it all up, the recommendation is to buy Disney on the cheap.