Saipem SpA (SAPMF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Saipem SpA Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
Jul. 29, 2023
Saipem SpA (OTCPK:SAPMF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Alessandro Puliti - CEO and General Manager

Paolo Calcagnini - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Guillaume Delaby - Societe Generale

Alessandro Pozzi - Mediobanca

Massimo Bonisoli - Equita

Richard Dawson - Berenberg

Peter Testa - One Investments

Kevin Roger - Kepler Cheuvreux

Daniel Thomson - BNP Paribas Exane

Operator

Good morning. This is the conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Saipem First Half 2023 Results Presentation. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Alessandro Puliti, CEO and General Manager. Please go ahead, sir.

Alessandro Puliti

Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to Saipem first half 2023 results presentation. I'm here with our CFO, Paolo Calcagnini, and with the rest of Saipem's top management team. I'm also pleased to have here in the room, Alberto Goretti, who recently joined us as Head of Investor Relations.

Let's start with the financials. Q2 was another quarter of strong delivery, driven mainly by our offshore business. In the second quarter, we delivered a robust revenue growth of 70% year-on-year and 7% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA growth was even stronger than revenues, at 48% year-on-year and 15% quarter-on-quarter.

In the second quarter, we achieved an improved EBITDA margin of 7.9%, reflecting better profitability of some of our business lines as well as a better mix of activities. At the end of June, we had a net cash position of €34 million. And the net debt position post lease liabilities of €288 million. Order intake in the second quarter was also robust at €4 billion, a strong increase compared to the €2.7 billion in the first quarter and implying a book-to-bill of 1.4x.

In summary, the second quarter of 2023 was another

