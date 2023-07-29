Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CLOs Continue To Climb As Spreads Tighten And Coupons Rise

Jul. 29, 2023 10:39 PM ETCLOI, JAAA, AAA, JBBB
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.41K Followers

Summary

  • The VanEck CLO ETF has outperformed its benchmark, the J.P. Morgan CLO Index year-to-date through June 30, 2023, and since the fund launched in June 2022.
  • The Fund became more conservatively positioned through the quarter, with approximately 85% of the Fund in AAA-rated CLOs as of 6/30/2023, which is a 16% overweight versus the benchmark.
  • Labor markets and consumer spending remain strong despite persistent, albeit declining, inflation.

Investor, trader, investment, fund, stock market, stacking of money coins different height for interest rating from differ investment, Financial profit return and dividend concept.

Mongkol Onnuan/iStock via Getty Images

CLOs generated strong returns in June, with a hawkish Fed driving coupons higher and a rally in spreads. CLOI continues to outperform its benchmark in 2023.

The VanEck CLO ETF (the “Fund”) (

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.41K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.