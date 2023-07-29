Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
India's Food Supply Chain Intervention

Summary

  • The Indian government has banned exports of non-basmati rice grades to tackle domestic food price inflation.
  • India's importance for global food supply chains has expanded over time, measured by its share of global trade in foodstuffs.
  • Market Intelligence data shows the rice grades affected by the ban accounted for 30.1% of India's 22.7 million metric tons of rice exported in the 12 months to May 31.

Rice, export and indian flag on black board

100/iStock via Getty Images

The Indian government has banned exports of non-basmati rice grades to tackle domestic food price inflation. India accounted for 32% of all rice exports in 2022 compared with 24% in 2013 as the government sought to boost export

This article was written by

