Volatility is near decade lows as markets have embraced the soft landing narrative hook, line and sinker. Investors who have wanted to speculate on the return of a bear market and higher volatility have a lot of different choices today. Today, we look at two offerings from the same fund family and tell you how they differ. We also give you our take on which will do better if a bear market makes a comeback.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF ( BATS: VIXY

VIXY is an offering from ProShares and seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, that track the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. As of last check, the fund held about 60% of its assets in the August volatility futures and the balance in the September futures.

VIXY ProShares Website

The expense ratio is about 85 basis points. The fund can hold futures contracts while investing the cash in a cash-parking vehicle. The fund holds its cash in Treasury bills of varying maturities. This was an irrelevant side detail in 2020 and 2021. But it has become an interesting offsetting source of income as we have moved into 2023. The fund does earn multiple times its expense ratio from the Treasury holdings currently.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF ( BATS: VIXM

VIXM is also an offering from ProShares and seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, that track the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures Index.

The fund's holdings shown below don't own any of the front two month futures which VIXY owns. In fact, the earliest maturing volatility product is the one for November 2023. Two-thirds of the total assets are invested in December 2023 and January 2024 futures.

VIXM ProShares Website

Just like VIXY, VIXM invests cash in Treasury bills and this helps the fund earn some income on the side.

Understanding The Biggest Source Of Drawdowns

Volatility futures by their design tend to have a Contango structure. That is, the nearest or closest expiration futures are lower than those expiring further out.

CBOE

What that sets up is a "negative roll" where an investor or a fund selling the August futures and buying the September futures makes an immediate "loss". We have put the word "loss" in quotes as the price right after doing this is the same. But over time, assuming there is no big spike up in volatility in general, this is a loss making activity. The closest expiring futures tend to generally be lower than the ones further out and each time you sell low and buy high.

Difference Between VIXY and VIXM

While this applies to volatility funds in general, there is still a noticeable difference between VIXY and VIXM

Data by YCharts

This difference comes from VIXM holding medium term futures and as those "rolls" are less NAV depleting. Also since VIXM holds 4 different months at a time, it is rolling less per month versus VIXY.

What Works For A Bear Market

Of course anyone speculating on these products should first understand that they are extremely good destroyers of wealth over the long run. VIXM, which is the better of the two, looks like this.

VIXM ProShares Website

Yep negative 20% compounded since inception creates a tall hurdle for making money for even the best traders. VIXY is of course worse and it is not even close on any timeframe.

VIXY ProShares Website

But if you do want to use one for a bear market, VIXM can work and here is why. A general bear market would push all futures up and keep them up. VIXM was not around at the 2007-2009 bear market, but it likely would have done well if you got the general direction correct.

StockCharts.com

One additional twist on this whole setup is what happens when the bear market starts getting rough. Generally the front month futures of volatility are the cheapest. But in heavy market selling, the front month futures tend to become the most expensive. This might look like a great setup for VIXY as it creates a "positive roll". While that would work in theory, in practice, when all the VIX futures are below the front month, it tends to be a great marker of a volatility top.

Verdict

VIXY and VIXM are poor products for speculating on a bear market. But VIXM is definitely far superior of the two and one that could make you some money if you got the general direction right. One way to further enhance your odds would be to sell Covered Calls on your position. One example is shown below.

Author's Calculator

Note that our calculator, which is usually used for stocks, requires a fair value input to work. We are not suggesting that "fair value" of VIXM is $19.50. But such covered calls on VIXM might be the lowest risk way of speculating on a sustained bear market. VIXY is best avoided for all timeframes as the ETF is designed to lose boatloads of money. We personally avoid buying volatility and any product that is a proxy long position on volatility. Instead we love selling volatility via deep covered calls on stocks we own. This method has created a portfolio with an average yield more than 4 times that of the S&P, while having a third of its volatility. Our strategy for being defensive remains the same.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.