VIXY Vs. VIXM: A Look At Which Is Better For A Bear Market
Summary
- Volatility is near decade lows as markets have embraced the soft landing narrative.
- Investors can speculate on a rising VIX through VIXY and VIXM.
- We look at why they are performing so differently and which would be better for a bear market should we get one.
- Conservative Income Portfolio members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Volatility is near decade lows as markets have embraced the soft landing narrative hook, line and sinker. Investors who have wanted to speculate on the return of a bear market and higher volatility have a lot of different choices today. Today, we look at two offerings from the same fund family and tell you how they differ. We also give you our take on which will do better if a bear market makes a comeback.
ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)
VIXY is an offering from ProShares and seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, that track the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. As of last check, the fund held about 60% of its assets in the August volatility futures and the balance in the September futures.
The expense ratio is about 85 basis points. The fund can hold futures contracts while investing the cash in a cash-parking vehicle. The fund holds its cash in Treasury bills of varying maturities. This was an irrelevant side detail in 2020 and 2021. But it has become an interesting offsetting source of income as we have moved into 2023. The fund does earn multiple times its expense ratio from the Treasury holdings currently.
ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM)
VIXM is also an offering from ProShares and seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, that track the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures Index.
The fund's holdings shown below don't own any of the front two month futures which VIXY owns. In fact, the earliest maturing volatility product is the one for November 2023. Two-thirds of the total assets are invested in December 2023 and January 2024 futures.
Just like VIXY, VIXM invests cash in Treasury bills and this helps the fund earn some income on the side.
Understanding The Biggest Source Of Drawdowns
Volatility futures by their design tend to have a Contango structure. That is, the nearest or closest expiration futures are lower than those expiring further out.
What that sets up is a "negative roll" where an investor or a fund selling the August futures and buying the September futures makes an immediate "loss". We have put the word "loss" in quotes as the price right after doing this is the same. But over time, assuming there is no big spike up in volatility in general, this is a loss making activity. The closest expiring futures tend to generally be lower than the ones further out and each time you sell low and buy high.
Difference Between VIXY and VIXM
While this applies to volatility funds in general, there is still a noticeable difference between VIXY and VIXM
This difference comes from VIXM holding medium term futures and as those "rolls" are less NAV depleting. Also since VIXM holds 4 different months at a time, it is rolling less per month versus VIXY.
What Works For A Bear Market
Of course anyone speculating on these products should first understand that they are extremely good destroyers of wealth over the long run. VIXM, which is the better of the two, looks like this.
Yep negative 20% compounded since inception creates a tall hurdle for making money for even the best traders. VIXY is of course worse and it is not even close on any timeframe.
But if you do want to use one for a bear market, VIXM can work and here is why. A general bear market would push all futures up and keep them up. VIXM was not around at the 2007-2009 bear market, but it likely would have done well if you got the general direction correct.
One additional twist on this whole setup is what happens when the bear market starts getting rough. Generally the front month futures of volatility are the cheapest. But in heavy market selling, the front month futures tend to become the most expensive. This might look like a great setup for VIXY as it creates a "positive roll". While that would work in theory, in practice, when all the VIX futures are below the front month, it tends to be a great marker of a volatility top.
Verdict
VIXY and VIXM are poor products for speculating on a bear market. But VIXM is definitely far superior of the two and one that could make you some money if you got the general direction right. One way to further enhance your odds would be to sell Covered Calls on your position. One example is shown below.
Note that our calculator, which is usually used for stocks, requires a fair value input to work. We are not suggesting that "fair value" of VIXM is $19.50. But such covered calls on VIXM might be the lowest risk way of speculating on a sustained bear market. VIXY is best avoided for all timeframes as the ETF is designed to lose boatloads of money. We personally avoid buying volatility and any product that is a proxy long position on volatility. Instead we love selling volatility via deep covered calls on stocks we own. This method has created a portfolio with an average yield more than 4 times that of the S&P, while having a third of its volatility. Our strategy for being defensive remains the same.
Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.
Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility? Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.
Give us a try and as a bonus check out our Fixed Income Portfolios.
Explore our method & why options may be right for your retirement goals.
This article was written by
Conservative Income Portfolio is designed for investors who want reliable income with the lowest volatility.
High Valuations have distorted the investing landscape and investors are poised for exceptionally low forward returns. Using cash secured puts and covered calls to harvest income off value income stocks is the best way forward. We "lock-in" high yields when volatility is high and capture multiple years of dividends in advance to reach the goal of producing 7-9% yields with the lowest volatility.
Preferred Stock Trader is Comanager of Conservative Income Portfolio and shares research and resources with author. He manages our fixed income side looking for opportunistic investments with 12% plus potential returns.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments