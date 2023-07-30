Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FuelCell Energy: Encouraging Progress In Korea Offset By Likelihood Of Further, Outsized Dilution

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.93K Followers

Summary

  • More than eighteen months after its settlement agreement with POSCO Energy, FuelCell Energy finally reported some initial progress in South Korea last week.
  • The company signed a long-term service agreement with Noeul Green Energy and established a memorandum of understanding with Gyeonggi Green Energy.
  • Near-term financial impact is likely to be limited.
  • Progress in South Korea is somewhat offset by the company's ongoing intent to seek shareholder approval for doubling the number of authorized shares in an upcoming special stockholder meeting.
  • After the company increased outstanding shares by almost 3,000% over the past four years by relentlessly selling newly issued common stock into the open market, dilution is likely to continue for the time being.
Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cell Unveiled in L.A.

David McNew

Note: I have covered FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)(OTCPK:FCELB) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

More than eighteen months after its settlement agreement with POSCO Holdings (PKX), FuelCell Energy finally

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.93K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

D
Dinesh S
Today, 1:01 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.17K)
Long FCELB big time
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.