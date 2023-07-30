gorodenkoff

A Tough Quarter

Advantest (OTCPK:ATEYY) had a horrible June 2023 quarter, with sales dropping 26% and net income plummeting 75%. This was expected and the company had guided as much, warning of industry wide slowdowns and inventory reductions after the massive growth of three years, which had pulled demand forward. The biggest damage came from PCs and cellphones, which continued to drop due to sluggish demand.

Automated Test Equipment (ATE’s) are not perishable variable cost components for semiconductor manufacturers; you can continue to use older equipment and delay Capex as customers did last year and continue to do so till they clear inventory.

Auto and Industrial demand were bright spots. Maintenance services dropped 10%, much lower than SoC's and management expects it to improve in the next 3 quarters, eventually ending flat compared to last year. Services are about 15% of revenues and non-cyclical revenues from this segment does mitigate big SoC testing revenue drops.

There was a small silver lining - even with such a difficult quarter they still maintained their guidance for FY March 2024, at a more modest 12% decline in revenues to $3.69Bn and a smaller drop of 38% in net income to $0.6Bn. The second half should be a lot better, as chipmakers resume demand for test equipment.

Advantest June Quarter Financials (Advantest, Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead)

To put this in context, Advantest is coming of its best year in history in FY 2022 with $4.18Bn in revenues and $970Mn in net income. Between 2019 and 2022, Advantest had grown revenues and net income at a CAGR of 26% and 42%, respectively!. This down year was overdue and a lot better than closest competitor Teradyne (TER), which is now in its 7th quarter of YoY revenue declines.

The Artificial Intelligence Opportunity

I continue to believe that Advantest will benefit strongly from Generational AI demand.

Here are Yoshiaki Yoshida's, Advantest's CEO's comments on the AI opportunity from their earnings call. Emphasis mine.

The trend towards larger scale and high-performance semiconductors, including high-end SoCs with high computing power and high-end memory such as HBM, will continue. Also, the technical hurdle of improving yields is higher and more thorough testing is required. We believe that the increase in production of such semiconductors will increase demand for testers over the mid and long-term, leading to growth in our core business. In addition, demand for more diverse functionality not only for servers, but also on the end application side is manifesting itself in the growing number of new players entering semiconductor design. The increase in the number of devices being developed will also drive tester demand. Heterogeneous integration through the use of advanced packaging technology is also progressing to achieve even higher performance. We have been strengthening our system level test technology. Therefore, we are able to contribute to the improving the quality of semiconductors in a variety of test processes, including SoC and memory tests, as well as system level tests. Furthermore, we believe that in the future, generative AI technology is likely to change the very process of semiconductor development and manufacturing.

This outlook, echoing Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO's call for generational changes and paradigm shifts adds several interesting dimensions of growth for Advantest.

That, this is just the beginning of a secular growth trend for testing equipment.

Designs will be different.

Use cases and applications will increase.

The semiconductor industry will move to new, much more complex testing standards.

There will be a lot of new players and devices.

The need for higher standards for high grade memory testing chips also augurs well for Advantest. While the memory chips industry suffers from cyclicality and over capacity, secular growth from high grade memory testing should mitigate some of that cyclicality.

Advantest's management summarized their AI opportunities as under, highlighting and emphasizing major shifts in the industry.