Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Piedmont Office: Dividend News Distracts From Material Upside Potential In Share Price

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.89K Followers

Summary

  • Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported positive Q2 leasing results, with most metrics in-line with expectations.
  • But it is the recent refinancing activity and the subsequent dividend cut that is worth additional consideration.
  • I view the decision on the refinancing activity as prudent, given current funding markets. And the reduced payout is in-line with my prior assessment.
  • Neither of these developments changes my outlook on the stock. I continue to believe shares are materially undervalued in relation to the value of their properties.
illuminated buildings in the Atlanta skyline

Marilyn Nieves

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) turned in another strong quarter of leasing with positive cash spreads of 14%. They also made significant progress in the renewal of their largest tenant, U.S. Bank. But the real story is their recent refinancing activity and the

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.89K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.