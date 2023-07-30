ClearBridge Mid Cap Growth Strategy Q2 2023 Portfolio Manager Commentary

ipopba

By Brian Angerame, Aram Green, Matthew Lilling, & Jeffrey Russell

AI Adds Tailwinds to Strong Tech Fundamentals

Market Overview and Outlook

The second quarter proved to be generally positive for mid cap stocks as signs of economic resiliency, moderating inflation and better than anticipated corporate earnings helped to spur equity markets higher. Mid cap stocks generated positive returns during the three-month period, with the Russell Midcap Index returning 4.76%, but trailed the performance of large cap peers due to a surge in investor demand for large tech companies at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) development. The prospect of a potential end to interest rate hikes also helped to propel growth over value stocks, with the benchmark Russell Midcap Growth Index returning 6.23% compared to the 3.86% return of the Russell Midcap Value Index. So far this year, growth has outpaced value by 1,100 basis points.

Emerging from the shadow of March’s banking crisis, the period saw an increase in investor optimism as recessionary fears were offset by hopes of an economic soft landing. Despite interest rates reaching a 16-year high in May, both the labor market and consumer spending continue to show signs of resiliency. Additionally, markets received a boost from better-than-expected corporate earnings in the second quarter, as our portfolio companies continued to benefit from price increases as well as declining costs and slowing labor inflation. Much uncertainty still exists, but the strongest balance sheet and cash flow generating companies will be able to continue investing in R&D and sales & marketing through uneven economic environments. This continued investment should result in share gains over weaker competitors.

The biggest drama for the markets right now involves the timing and severity of the next recession. Heading into 2023, consensus held a recession in 2023 as a near certainty – now, not so much. Policymakers have made it clear they anticipate further rate hikes, but the slowing of inflation has helped lend credence to the idea that a terminal risk-free rate may be within sight. As a result, investors are reclaiming the confidence to look beyond the recent spike in inflation and interest rate uncertainty to the return of a more “normal” economic expansion.

From a sector standpoint, the industrials (+10.95%), information technology (IT,+10.15%), communication services (+6.76%), materials (+6.70) and consumer discretionary (+6.50%) sectors were the top performers for the quarter. The real estate (+4.29%), financials (+3.75), consumer staples (+3.14%) and utilities (+0.12%) sectors generated positive returns but trailed the broader benchmark’s performance. Conversely, the energy (-0.74%) and health care (-0.26%) sectors detracted during the period.

Stock selection in the IT sector was the greatest contributor to relative outperformance during the period, as investor enthusiasm for AI and AI-related companies helped to bolster some of the strong, idiosyncratic drivers within our IT companies. For example, our top individual performer during the quarter was Marvell Technology (MRVL), a networking and storage semiconductor company in the 5G, data center and automotive ethernet end markets. In addition to being seen as one of the main beneficiaries of future AI-related data center buildouts, we believe the company’s crucial supplier position at the nexus of high-growth technology sectors leaves it exceptionally well-positioned. HubSpot (HUBS), a marketing automation software provider, is already integrating AI technology into their core products to drive increased value to their customers. Despite a challenging environment for small and medium size businesses, the company continues to execute well with net customer additions ahead of expectations and profitability beginning to improve. HubSpot also maintains a significant cross-selling opportunity within its customer base to become an all-in-one customer relationship management (CRM) solution.

Stock selection in the health care sector also contributed to outperformance during the quarter. As capital markets funding activity in biotech stocks have begun to slowly build off a low base, a key health care R&D industry headwind is fading. This aided our top performing health care stock, and new addition to the portfolio, ICON (ICLR), which manages clinical research studies and provides lab services to pharmaceutical companies. ICON continues to deliver strong, consistent performance and saw its backlog increase during the quarter as it continues to produce strong bookings growth. STERIS (STE), which provides infection prevention products and services to the health care and dental industries, also generated positive returns during the quarter. The company reported strong quarterly earnings stemming from alleviating supply chain challenges and rebounding numbers of health care procedures which require sterilized instruments.

The energy sector was another positive contributor, primarily driven by our investment in EQT. As North America’s leading natural gas provider, EQT had seen its share price slide as the lackluster reopening of China and a milder-than-expected winter in the northern hemisphere weighed on natural gas prices. However, as recessionary fears have given way to optimism and the prospect for greater energy demand, EQT’s share price has rebounded. While we continue to expect volatility in commodities prices, we believe that global energy demand, especially in Europe, along with the company’s leadership position in the natural gas market, make it a strong long-term compounder for the portfolio.

Stock selection in the consumer discretionary sector proved to be the largest detractor from performance, led by Burlington Stores (BURL), an apparel and accessories retailer that offers a wide variety of products at discount prices. The market negatively reacted to the company’s first quarter earnings, which highlighted challenges the company faced as its core, lower-income consumer demographic continues to be impacted by inflationary pressures. Likewise, ETSY, another detractor and the leading e-commerce marketplace for handcrafted items, was negatively impacted by a shift in consumer spending from goods to services, elevated year-over-year performance comparables and fear of slowing growth in the second half of 2023 or 2024. Despite these challenges, we believe much of the shift in consumer purchasing has already occurred and investor pessimism over future performance may be overblown.

Portfolio Positioning

As we continue to scour the market for opportunities to add high-quality growth, we have built a substantial watchlist of companies we regularly review to see if the prevailing market conditions merit their inclusion in the portfolio. During the quarter, we added five new positions and exited three.

We initiated a new position in The Trade Desk (TTD), the leading trading platform for advertisers to buy programmatic ad space, such as the banner ads on a website or the commercials played while streaming TV. Programmatic ads are secularly taking share from traditional forms of advertising, and much like financial trading platforms, The Trade Desk enjoys meaningful network effects that makes it the clear leader in the space. The stock sold off entering 2023 as investors worried over macro pressures on ad budgets, and we capitalized on this opportunity to buy a well-entrenched compounder in a large, growing market.

We also started a new position in Spotify (SPOT), the leading audio streaming music and podcasting platform globally. The market for audio streaming has a long runway for growth over the next decade through rising penetration of smartphones and price increases, and Spotify is well-positioned as a share gainer. Recently, the company has shifted its focus towards improving profitability through winding down money losing podcast content investments and right sizing its cost structure. We believe these changes will lead to an upward inflection in margins in the coming years.

We exited our position in Syneos Health (SYNH), which is a clinical research organization providing clinical trial services to biopharmaceutical customers. The company’s share price has faced sustained pressure over the past year and was taken out during the quarter by private equity investors.

Outlook

Despite growing investor optimism, there remains a significant degree of uncertainty in the market and economic outlook. As bottom-up, fundamental investors, we are not overly influenced by the impact and outcomes of macro events and continue to take actions to optimize the risk/return tradeoff of our portfolio. We continue to focus on investing in high-quality companies with balance sheet stability and ample free cash flow generation, resulting in the portfolio having a net debt to total capital ratio of 10.8, below the 15.9 for the benchmark, and on finding the most attractive growth at a compelling price, resulting in a price/earnings -to- growth ratio of 2.80 versus 3.24 for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Finally, we look for sustainable competitive advantages and managerial competence that will allow these companies to generate and maintain these attractive long-term returns over a full market cycle.

Portfolio Highlights

The ClearBridge Mid Cap Growth Strategy outperformed its Russell Midcap Growth Index during the second quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across eight of the 10 sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 sectors total) during the quarter. The leading contributors were the IT and industrials sectors, while the consumer discretionary sector was the main detractor.

On a relative basis, overall stock selection positively contributed to performance. Specifically, stock selection in the IT, health care, energy, materials, communication services and real estate sectors as well as an overweight allocation to the IT sector benefited performance. Conversely, stock selection in the consumer discretionary, financials and industrials sectors weighed on performance.

On an individual stock basis, the biggest contributors to absolute returns in the quarter were Marvell Technology, HubSpot, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Copart (CPRT). The largest detractors from absolute returns were Mettler-Toledo International (MTD), Burlington Stores, Etsy, Aspen Technology (AZPN) and Five9 (FIVN).

In addition to the transactions listed above, we also initiated new positions in Argenx (ARGX) in the health care sector and Pinterest (PINS) in the communication services sector. We exited positions in Five9 in the IT sector and LYFT in the industrials sector.

Brian Angerame, Portfolio Manager

Aram Green, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager

Matthew Lilling, CFA, Portfolio Manager

Jeffrey Russell, CFA, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager

