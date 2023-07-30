Cracks Emerge In 'Bull' Market As Rates And Commodities Rip Higher
Summary
- Oil and gasoline are putting upward pressure on headline inflation expectations.
- The short-volatility appears very vulnerable at this point to unwinding.
- Rates on the long-end of the yield curve are very close to breaking out and ripping higher.
This past week could have been a significant inflection point for markets. The Bank of Japan made a major policy shift on its yield curve control, while the ECB hinted at slowing its rate hiking cycle, and the Fed suggested it doesn't see inflation hitting its target until 2025.
On top of that, commodity prices continued to surge, again bringing headline inflation risk back into the mix, while rates on the long end of the US Treasury curve are on the cusp of breaking out. Meanwhile, equities showed the first signs of cracks forming in the short-volatility trade.
Monetary Policy Shifts
While it may not sound like a big deal to some, the BOJ adjusting its cap on the 10-year rate to 100 bps from 50 bps is a huge deal. First, the messaging was very vague, so it isn't entirely clear just how far the BOJ will allow the 10-year JGB to rise before it conducts bond-buying programs, and that means the market will need to test the BOJ to find out where the BOJ's pain point is to see if it is before 100 bps. Second, the BOJ has been the last man standing on negative interest rate policy. The rise of the cap on the 10-year is likely the start of a steepening of the Japanese yield curve, and that upward pressure on rates in Japan could very well lead to rates moving higher globally as spreads adjust to higher rates in Japan.
Additionally, the ECB seemed much less aggressive about future rate hikes. It was widely expected that the ECB had two more rate hikes to come in the July meeting, and expectations were for a signal that the ECB would hike again in September. But instead, it appears that they, like the Fed, are no longer in the forward guidance business, which means that another rate hike from the ECB is less certain than before.
Higher Rates
This led to a violent reversal in the euro versus the dollar and could swing the pendulum back in favor of the dollar strengthening from here. That dollar strength could continue if economic data in the US continues to be strong when a slew of jobs data is released. The 30-year Treasury rate appears to be on the cusp of breaking out, which could put it on a path to a new high.
Additionally, the stronger economic data has unleashed oil and gasoline prices which have all surged in recent weeks. This has inflation swaps seeing higher headline inflation rates in August and September, which have risen by 0.2% to 0.3% over the past week, and have the potential to go significantly higher from here if gasoline and oil don't stop rising.
Currently, gasoline prices have surged to their highest level since October 2022 and stand a chance to continue to move higher if they push beyond those October highs, which would add significant inflation pressure to headline inflation rates on top of rising oil prices.
Crude oil has now passed $80 per barrel in the US and is very close to being well on its way back to $90, with only one minor resistance zone standing in its way, between $80 and $83. Once that resistance zone breaks, there is very little standing in the way of oil rising on a technical basis.
Financial Conditions
If these commodity prices go higher, coupled with the tightening monetary force in Japan, it seems likely that rates on the long end of the curve will push higher from here. And if the idea that ECB isn't going to hike as much as expected gains steam, spread between US and European rates will widen, the US dollar will strengthen, and coupled with rising rates, financial conditions, which have eased dramatically since the SVB implosion in March, will begin to tighten again.
The easing of financial conditions has allowed the economy to pick up steam again and has delayed the recession. This is probably why there has been an increase in the Indeed job posting in July, which can serve as a leading indicator to the JOLTS job opening data due to come out later this week.
On top of that, jobless claims have plunged in recent weeks, which suggests that the unemployment rate will likely remain low when the jobs report is released on Friday.
Short-Volatility Trade
The easing of financial conditions has helped to foster an environment that has helped the economy improve over the past three months and has allowed for the short-volatility trade to take place, as the 1-month correlation index has stopped falling and has started to rise after reaching its lowest levels since the fall of 2017.
The rise in the index is due to implied volatility levels across the seven largest S&P 500 components cratering as earnings events pass and event risk is removed from the equation. With two more stocks set to report results this week, the IV in this basket of stocks should fall further, and the correlation index will likely continue to move higher and could lead to the unwind of that short-volatility trade as conditions become unfavorable.
But again, the modest hints of a potential path shift in monetary policy are likely to push long-term US rates higher and help strengthen the dollar. Additionally, rising commodity prices and expectations for higher inflation rates and a stronger US economy are likely to help push long-term interest rates higher and strengthen the dollar. If this happens, financial conditions will begin to tighten again as the market begins to catch up to the monetary policy the Fed has implemented at the front of the curve.
As we know, tightening financial conditions lead to wider spreads and higher implied volatility, and it will end the stock market rally. Over the past several weeks, I have highlighted that the economy has remained stronger than expected, that commodity prices were heading higher, that the market has mispriced interest rate risk, and explained the main driver of the rise in equity valuations was due to a short volatility trade, and that the Fed was not finished raising rates.
This week we will see how it all plays out.
