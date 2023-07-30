Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Barclays: Updated Guidance Triggers Downgrade To Buy

Jul. 30, 2023 5:48 AM ETBarclays PLC (BCS)1 Comment
Intrinsic Analysis profile picture
Intrinsic Analysis
345 Followers

Summary

  • The market was disappointed by updated management guidance for the FY23E UK net interest margin.
  • A weaker performance from the investment banking segment added to investor negativity.
  • Bad debt loan loss rates remain low, although higher credit costs are expected in the second half of the year.
  • The stock is cheap, trading at around 54% of NTA, with a healthy dividend yield of over 5% and a refreshed buyback program, but concerns regarding the nearer-term outlook trigger a downgrade from Strong Buy to Buy.

Sign of Barclays Bank in Liverpool

ilbusca

Introduction

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) released 2Q23 results on 27 July 2023. The market was clearly unimpressed by the company’s quarterly update, with the Barclays’ London Stock Exchange price falling by almost 7% during the session, and closing the day down ~5% at 155.56p. After

This article was written by

Intrinsic Analysis profile picture
Intrinsic Analysis
345 Followers
15 years of professional experience in equity markets and investment consulting to institutional clients, including over a decade as an equity research analyst with a leading fund manager.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BCS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

arcticfoxman profile picture
arcticfoxman
Today, 5:53 AM
Comments (2.86K)
Surely as interest rates rise NIM will fall, but still be a greater cash gain.
3% of 7% is greater than 2.8% of 1%.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.