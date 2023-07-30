Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMD: Strong Read From Intel

Stone Fox Capital
Summary

  • AMD investors got a strong read from the Intel Q2'23 results posted last week.
  • The chip company could face some near-term data center pressure leading to long-term AI opportunities.
  • AMD stock is cheap at ~20x normalized EPS levels while the AI market provides substantial growth ahead.
Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

As with any competitor, a quarterly earnings report from a peer can provide great insight into the market. For Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), the Q2'23 earnings report from Intel (INTC) provides great

Stone Fox Capital
Comments (13)

j
jayn
Yesterday, 10:37 PM
Comments (2.93K)
Intel's ai pipeline expansion was primarily from Gaudi. Gaudi 2 has been available for a year. Intel is building a 1K node Gaudi evaluation system in their devcloud.

The LLNL people think El Capitan will be ready for science in 2025 ... not 2024.
www.exascaleproject.org/...

seekingalpha.com/...

"Our pipeline of opportunities through 2024 is rapidly increasing and is now over $1 billion and continuing to expand with Gaudi driving the lion’s share."

"We’re building a 1,000-node Gaudi cluster so that they can be at scale with their testing a very large training environment."
kiar97 profile picture
kiar97
Yesterday, 10:04 PM
Comments (958)
@Stone Fox Capital : Thanks for the article. Exactly my thoughts regarding ignoring Q2 of 2023 results and Q3 of 2023 guidance.

And probable inflection in Q1 of 2024 with Q2 of 2024 guidance (If not- then for sure inflection in Q2 of 2024 with guidance of Q3 of 2024).

Long AMD stock and call options !!
ric koehler profile picture
ric koehler
Yesterday, 9:10 PM
Comments (938)
I like it Mark - Out Fox the Street. As a long time reader, your research and opinions are always well thought, and your guidance is usually spot on. I understand your diversified holdings goal. However some of the sectors and companies you cover aren't in my interest group. I'm diversified across a limited number of tech innovator holdings, a couple that you cover, like AMD. The tech companies you do cover are well done. I may give Out Fox a try, at least on the Trial.

As for AMD, we shall see. I agree with your take, from PC rebound to possible near term data center weakness and more so to the upcoming MI300 momentum. Despite recent intra-day volatility, price is slowly rising off key support level. A contrast to 2022 when it broke down hard from this level. In the earnings call, we should get more insights into upcoming business after Lisa Su's recent Asia visit.
j
jalandur
Yesterday, 8:54 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17)
Great analysis.
I agree that the near term may show some weakness and more talk about MI300 will help. In my opinion the stock is fairly supported at 110 area.
In my opinion the market as a whole is over bought for the next three months.
Just remember Sept and October are not the best months for the market.
I can't see that AMD is going to runaway against the market.
So be patient and hang in for the better days in the fourth quarter.
B
Buy_stock_goes_lower
Yesterday, 8:48 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (240)
Yes, End of 2025, Amd will be $200. Let’see
r
rgard64
Yesterday, 8:34 PM
Comments (948)
Considering that at this point AMD is the only viable competition for NVDA, and the fact that AMD is trading way below its all time high of about $160, while NVDA is seeing new all time highs, the only conclusion is that we should witness new highs for AMD as well. Go AMD!!!
N
NEUTRAL UNIT
Yesterday, 10:12 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (178)
@rgard64 or NVidia will go down)
R
Riyas Nr
Yesterday, 10:24 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (128)
@rgard64 160 was before Xilinx acquisition, after acquisition, shares got diluted. if we adjust that ATH, then it is around ~130
BrotherEye profile picture
BrotherEye
Yesterday, 8:33 PM
Comments (595)
@Stone Fox Capital how many time did AMD break the record for market share for data centers and cloud?
N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 8:29 PM
Premium
Comments (2.56K)
Agreed. But I think an even better read through is from Microsoft’s earnings:

“Microsoft warns of service disruptions if it can’t get enough A.I. chips for its data centers”

www.cnbc.com/...
ric koehler profile picture
ric koehler
Yesterday, 9:12 PM
Comments (938)
@Natturner1966 Good to hear this from Microsoft.
geekinasuit profile picture
geekinasuit
Yesterday, 10:22 PM
Premium
Comments (10.21K)
@Natturner1966 There always this option to deal with shortages

AMD's AI chips could match Nvidia's offerings, software firm says

www.reuters.com/...

"June 30 (Reuters) - Artificial intelligence chips from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O) are about 80% as fast as those from Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O), with a future path to matching their performance, according a Friday report by an AI software firm."
N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 10:24 PM
Premium
Comments (2.56K)
@geekinasuit

Absolutely! Good find.
