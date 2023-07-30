Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AMN Healthcare: Discounted Valuation But Lack Of Growth Makes It Reasonable

Jul. 30, 2023 7:31 AM ETAMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)
Value Oriented Research profile picture
Value Oriented Research
110 Followers

Summary

  • AMN Healthcare Services Inc's share price has increased by 20% since April, but there is a large short interest and low p/e ratio.
  • AMN Healthcare is well-positioned to supply healthcare professionals to understaffed schools, with over 500 clients.
  • AMN's impressive margins and potential for margin expansion make it an attractive investment, but the current valuation is high.

Cropped shot of a female nurse hold her senior patient"s hand. Giving Support. Doctor helping old patient with Alzheimer"s disease. Female carer holding hands of senior man

David Gyung/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Outline

The share price for AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) has been a rollercoaster the last 12 months and now sits around 20% higher than the lows it had back in early April

This article was written by

Value Oriented Research profile picture
Value Oriented Research
110 Followers
I am an investor who seeks to create a long-term value appreciating portfolio and share some of the opportunities or perhaps not opportunities I see in the market. I favour established companies with strong dividends rather then smaller growth companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.