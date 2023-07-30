Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (BNDSF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 30, 2023 7:20 AM ETBanco de Sabadell, S.A. (BNDSF), BNDSY
Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCPK:BNDSF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno - Chief Executive Officer

Leopoldo Alvear - Chief Financial Officer

Gerardo Artiach Morenes - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Maksym Mishyn - JB Capital

Ignacio Ulargui - BNP Paribas

Carlos Cobo - Société Générale

Sofie Peterzens - J.P. Morgan

Andrea Filtri - Mediobanca

B Borja Ramirez - Citi

Fernando Gil - Bestinver

Carlos Peixoto - Caixabank

Ignacio Cerezo - USB

Britta Schimdt - Autonomous Research

Hugo Cruz - KBW

Gerardo Artiach Morenes

Good morning, and welcome to Banco Sabadell's Second Quarter 2023 Results Presentation audio webcast. Our CEO, Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno, and our CFO, Leopoldo Alvear, will present the main highlights and details of the commercial and financial performance of the bank in the quarter. The presentation will be followed up by a Q&A session. We have a schedule around one hour for the whole session.

Let me now hand it over to Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno.

Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno

Thank you, Gerardo. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Sabadell's results presentation. As we will explain today, the bank is in good shape and keeps performing well. Let's just start with the key messages in slide four.

First of all, NII grew by 6% in the quarter and our customer margin increased by 16 basis points quarter-on-quarter. Second, asset quality remains stable. Group's total cost of risk stands at 56 basis points, in line with the first quarter of the year. Third, net profit of the Group reached €564 million in the first six months of the year. TSB continued to deliver positive results and posted a net profit of £105 million.

Fourth, our share buyback program has – was launched in June, once the ECB's approval was received. So far, as of the 24 July, 19% of the planned €204 million have

