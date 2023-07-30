thexfilephoto

Investment Rundown

There has been no stopping the share price of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) in the last 12 months. The last report back in May showed a strong beat on the bottom line, but the revenues were missed. This is a conflicting story for me, but the market seems to have been largely positive toward the company. The shares trade at a p/e of 15 on a fwd basis, which is almost 30% above the rest of the sector. Many midstream has had quite mixed results lately as the market environment is tough to operate in and calls for strong performances to justify good valuations.

The EPS for Q2 seems to be expected to land at $1.2, showcasing a slight QoQ decline. For me, the factor that leads me to rate TRGP a hold right is the valuation. I think it's too high of a premium to pay right now when we have other more appealing growth opportunities in the market at a fraction of the valuation it feels. To reiterate my stance on TRGP right now, I think they are a hold and could potentially turn into a buy case if the valuation drops into more reasonable ranges, around 7 - 9x earnings.

Company Segments

The earnings and revenues are subject to volatility, as is with almost all midstream companies, so viewing volumes is perhaps the most important thing to look at. The volumes give a good insight to demand in the industry and how well a company can maintain operational excellence.

Volumes (Earnings Report)

In the case of TRGP, they had a solid upswing in volumes in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022. Maintaining these levels going into the Q2 report on August 3 will support the valuation. But I think if we see lower volumes it could indicate short-term drops in demand and the share price might correct itself too.

The columns we are looking at for TRGP are natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Targa has been in operation since 2005 and has grown substantially since then and now boasts a valuation nearing $20 billion quickly. The company operates in North America and works with acquiring and developing a portfolio of domestic midstream infrastructure assets. The operations are divided into two various segments, those being Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Markets They Are In

The outlook for the oil and gas industry has indeed sparked debates as the rise of renewables gains momentum, promising a shift towards cleaner energy sources. While there is a growing emphasis on transitioning to sustainable alternatives, it is crucial to recognize that oil and natural gas will continue to play significant roles in our energy landscape, even as we approach 2050 and beyond. TRGP is actively trying to position themselves the very best they can to capture this growth, and they seem to be doing a good job so far.

Company Projects (Investor Presentation)

Renewable energy sources undoubtedly offer a cleaner and more environmentally friendly option, aligning with global emission reduction targets. However, the transition towards renewables will be a gradual process, and in the meantime, oil and gas will remain essential pillars of our energy generation.

One of the key reasons for this continued reliance on traditional energy sources is their extensive infrastructure and existing energy production capabilities. The global energy infrastructure, including pipelines, refineries, and distribution networks, is predominantly designed for oil and natural gas. Transitioning away from these established systems will require significant time, investment, and technological advancements.

Risks

While the risk of debt is certainly a critical consideration, it is not the only factor to be mindful of when evaluating a company's financial health. Beyond the initial burden of servicing debt, companies must also contend with the potential consequences of declining cash flow, which can significantly impact their solvency.

Debt History (Macrotrends)

For midstream companies like Targa, stable cash flows are a hallmark of their operations. However, the need to prudently manage debt remains paramount, even in industries characterized by robust cash flow stability. External factors, such as changes in commodity prices, global economic conditions, or regulatory shifts, can introduce uncertainties that may influence cash flow dynamics.

The long-term debts are at over $11 billion right now and when compared to the EBITDA we get a ratio of 3.2 which is quite high. It is above the preferred threshold of three and indicates that a sustainable amount of earnings will need to go toward paying down debt. This of course lowers the chances of significant dividend raises in the medium term. It also affects buybacks which for Targa has been quite disappointing, barely decreasing since 2019, despite strong oil prices and impressive earnings. FCF margins sit at 1.23% which seems to have let Targa still pay down significant amounts of debt. In 2022, they paid back $37 billion in debts.

Final Words

The valuation of TRGP is the reason I am not pursuing it as a buy case. The p/e sits at almost 30% higher than the sector, and the growth is not there to justify the valuation. I fear that the large amount of debt the company has gathered up will inevitably have an impact on dividends and buybacks in the short to medium term. This decreases the value that investors can extract from the company.

As far as I am concerned, I don’t think TRGP will become a buy for me until we reach a p/e around 7 - 9 instead. Given the leveraged position the company sits in given the debt, a lower premium should be applied. To reiterate my rating on the company, I view them as a hold right now. The coming Q2 report is unlikely to change my mind on this, as volume growth and stronger earnings seem unlikely.