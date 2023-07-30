Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Farfetch: With Demand Picking Back Up And Comps Easing, Time To Go Long

Jul. 30, 2023 9:58 AM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)
Summary

  • Farfetch has faced challenges, including softer demand from China, but is now experiencing a rebound rally.
  • The company's niche in the luxury space and mix of platform and first-party businesses contribute to its long-term growth potential.
  • Farfetch's GMV and revenue are showing growth, and upcoming partnerships and easier comps are expected to fuel further growth.
  • The company's adjusted EBITDA is also expected to swing positive this year, in part driven by less reliance on promotions.
  • Upgrading Farfetch to bullish, from a prior neutral view, as the company gets back on its feet with top and bottom line performance.

In a volatile market such as this year's, investors are rewarded for constantly monitoring their positions and going in and out of stocks as valuations and fundamental conditions change. I continue to believe major indices will finish

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.34K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in FTCH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

