Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank Credit Continues To Quietly Tighten: Will The Market Wake Up?

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
22.72K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 is up 20% for the year despite earnings being down, and investors are partying like it's 1999.
  • However, credit is becoming more expensive and harder to obtain, which historically has been a sign of an upcoming economic downturn.
  • Tightening credit conditions in the housing market and auto loan market suggest potential problems in these sectors.
  • Large-cap US stocks are at the 95th percentile compared with historical valuations, and earnings are now no longer supported by ZIRP or tax cuts.
  • Something's gotta give.

squeezes toothpaste from tube with vise

glebchik/iStock via Getty Images

As of my writing this, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up 20% for the year, even while earnings are down. The animal spirits are alive and well. Once-skeptical investors are increasingly shipping all their money in, and large-cap equity valuations have risen back to

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
22.72K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

J
Joe444
Today, 11:04 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (43)
Logan,
Thank you, excellent article, it is very educational.
David-McCormick profile picture
David-McCormick
Today, 10:52 AM
Comments (1.04K)
Well said. The massive firms that went under in 2008 were hardly "rogue firms." Bear Stearns, and Lehman Bros. and Merrell Lynch were assuredly major players. The ability of the public to deal with reality is tempered by the media sales pitches and cheerleaders. A century ago, when America was a land of farmers ( essentially small independent businesses) children had better educations in economics and business (from parents). Today's youngsters grew up in a world where parents were armed only with credit cards, so one can't expect a lot of "street smarts." On the plus side, this creates opportunities for the astute. 😉
OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 10:33 AM
Premium
Comments (11.26K)
Somethings gotta give:

“The Dow's latest winning streak is bad news for stocks - and a recession might be underway, top economist David Rosenberg says“
finance.yahoo.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.