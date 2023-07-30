Justin Sullivan

After a wild quarter, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is set to report Q2'23 results prior to the market open on Monday. Between the Biden Admin. trying to block student debt repayments to questions regarding loan loss reporting to the use of traditional bank valuation metrics, the stock went from crashing below $5 to rallying above $10. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the long-term growth story for SoFi.

Source: Finviz

Focus On Adjusted EBITDA

The biggest issue causing volatility in SoFi Tech. is the focus on GAAP profits. The fintech is already highly profitable on an adjusted basis due to only non-cash charges for stock-based compensation and amortization charges.

For this reason, the analyst consensus estimates for Q2 are only meaningful on the revenue side:

Consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+41.7% Y/Y)

Consensus Revenue Estimate is $475.78M (+33.6% Y/Y)

The forecast is for a GAAP loss of $0.07 in Q2 on the path to the promised GAAP profits in Q4. The big focus should be on the nearly 34% revenue growth.

Over the last few quarters, SoFi has easily topped analyst revenue targets. When the digital bank isn't impacted by surprise student loan repayment moratoriums, the company easily smashes estimates.

Going back to Q1'22, SoFi quite including the student debt expectations into financial targets, setting up the big quarterly beats of ~$20 million a quarter. The near certain student loan repayments for high income borrowers restarting in October should guarantee a ramp up in the student loan business.

When providing guidance, SoFi was clear any pickup in student loan refinancing wouldn't start until after September. The intriguing aspect of student debt loans is the profit aspect of the most mature business.

When the company made drastic cuts to the 2022 financial targets, the biggest impact was to adjusted EBITDA targets. All the way back in April 2022 prior to the Q1'23 earnings report, SoFi slashed revenue targets by $100 million while cutting adjusted EBITDA targets by $80 million.

Following Q1'23 results, SoFi guided up the adjusted EBITDA target for the year to $278 million, up $8 million. Remember, the target hike had nothing to do with student debt, as the Supreme Court ruling blocking the U.S. Education Department's debt forgiveness plan didn't occur until the end of June.

The company could up end up heading much closer to the original EBITDA targets when the SPAC deal was announced. The adjusted EBITDA margin was targeted at 32% in 2025 when profits hit $1.5 billion.

Source: SoFi SPAC presentation

The crazy part is that the original 2025 revenue target was only $3.7 billion. Consensus estimates have the number down to $3.0 billion now, but the lack of student loans has hurt this number.

20 Million Target

As SoFi jumped back to $10, one of the biggest knocks on the stock was valuing SoFi like a bank. The company is a digital bank without branches while also having a business specifically focused on BaaS with $78 million in current revenues, or annualized to $312 million.

Analyst Jeffrey Adelson wants to value SoFi based on tangible book value based on traditional banks with ROTCE metrics. He actually wants to value the stock at ~1x P/TBV metrics, completely ignoring the growth rates.

One of the prime reasons to value a traditional bank like a "bank" is the limited growth rates. The large banks are happy growing revenues on an annual basis in the mid-single digits due to capital constraints.

SoFi has plans to grow members by leaps and bounds. The fintech has only recently released a lot of the financial products similar to a traditional bank.

The digital bank ended Q1'23 with 5.7 million members with 8.6 million products. SoFi grew new members by 46% in the last quarter, though the growth rate has slowly slipped, with the digital bank pretty much maxing out at 450K new members per quarter.

Source: SoFi Q1'23 presentation

The key here is that CEO Anthony Noto outlined a path to 20 million members in a prime example of how SoFi should be valued as a growth company, not a legacy bank purely making cash off lending out cheap deposits. The goal alone is a nearly 300% expansion of the member base.

Investors will want to watch the progress in members growth while focusing on a potential expansion in the products per member. Right now, the average is around 1.5 products per member.

Over time as member growth slows, SoFi should be able to boost this metric with an additional focus on home loans and the expansion into Money, Invest, Relay and Credit Card products. At 2 products per member, the company would have 40 million products, for nearly 400% growth from the current 8.5 million.

SoFi has long promoted a higher profit by lowering the CAC from moving a member from 1 product to multiple products with limited marking cost. The acquisition of fintech lender Wyndham Capital for the home loan technology adds another product selection the fintech hasn't really pushed in the past, with only $89 million in loans during Q1'23.

Source: SoFi presentation

SoFi should be able to leverage the existing member base set to top 6 million at the end of Q2 to market home loans at no costs. The digital bank has a ton of catalysts for long-term growth ignored by a market arguing over traditional valuation metrics.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that SoFi remains far too cheap for the growth rates. The stock has an $8.5 billion market cap, with a target for $278 million in adjusted EBITDA this year that should get a big boost.

SoFi should enter 2024 with major catalysts in student and home loans. Analysts estimates forecast a nearly $500 million target, and the company should be able to close the gap with the original $1 billion target established at the SPAC deal. The stock only trades at only 17x adjusted EBITDA targets with considerable upside potential.