Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SoFi: Big Q2 On The Way

Jul. 30, 2023 11:08 AM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)1 Comment
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SoFi reports Q2'23 results prior to the opening on Monday.
  • The fintech has a strong history of topping analyst estimates and the resolution of the student debt moratorium should add upside to 2H estimates.
  • The stock is cheap at 17x current '24 EBITDA targets while these estimates appear very conservative.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street. Learn More »

SoFi Technologies Acquires Technisys SA For $1.1 Billion

Justin Sullivan

After a wild quarter, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is set to report Q2'23 results prior to the market open on Monday. Between the Biden Admin. trying to block student debt repayments to questions regarding loan loss reporting to the

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
43.13K Followers
Out Fox the market with misunderstood, high reward opportunities
Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.


Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.


Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:

Net Payout Yields model


Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SOFI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

J
Jargon
Today, 11:23 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.4K)
Noto is a smart dude, a trained Army Ranger to complete the mission. If he believes SOFI will become a top 10 financial institution, then he has contingency plans on future M/A to prolong it’s independence. I believe he will be an acquirer of strategic banking assets long before SOFI itself is acquired. I also believe SOFI will merge with a large enough bank where Noto will assume CEO role from a retiring counterpart, much like how Jamie Dimon rose to power. If he keeps the internal components of SOFI changing often enough, then they become less of an acquisition target themselves. JMO
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.