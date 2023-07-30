Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TGV Rubicon Stockpicker Fund H1 2023 Shareholder Letter

Jul. 30, 2023 11:45 AM ET
Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
13.07K Followers

Summary

  • TGV Partners Fund is a fund company, more precisely a capital management company. So far, the investment stock corporation has launched eight sub-company assets (TGV) for long-term investors.
  • The TGV Rubicon Stockpicker Fund comprises 11 investments and was almost entirely invested as on 6/30/23.
  • Since the TGV was launched in October 2016, it has returned 93.4%.
  • At the end of the 1st half of the year, the positive performance of the TGV was 4.3%, vs. an increase in the value of DAX of 16%.

display stock market exchange and charts information

Nikada

View as PDF
Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV
18

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
13.07K Followers
Select quarterly fund letters.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.