Tata Global Beverages Ltd ADR (TTAEY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Manoj Menon

Hi, everyone. It's a super good morning, good afternoon, good evening, depending on the part of the world you are joining this call from, representing ICICI it's our absolute pleasure to host once again the results conference call of Tata Consumer.

The management -- over to Nidhi, from the management for the intros and confer the proceeding speech. Thank you.

Nidhi Verma

Thanks so much Manoj for hosting us. Hi, welcome everyone to the Q1 FY24 call of Tata Consumer Products. I have in the room with me, Sunil D'Souza, Managing Director and CEO, and Krishna Kumar, Executive Director and Group CFO and Ajit Krishna Kumar COO.

As we normally do, what we will do is Sunil will spend about 15 minutes talking about some of the key highlights of the quarter, and then we will get straight into Q&A, you can submit your questions on the webcast or you can come to the Q&A line. I would also like to draw your attention to the disclaimer statement that is on your screen right now.

And with that, I will hand it over to Sunil.

Sunil D'Souza

Thanks Nidhi. So, if you go down straight to the executive summary. We had another strong quarter with double digit growth of 11% in constant currency reported 12%. Strong growth in the India Business. EBITDA grew 19%, India beverages up 10 with tea volumes continuing growth at 3% that is quite a strong quarter with 60% revenue growth.

Foods volumes of 6% overall top-line up 24%, Tata Sampann strong quarter growing 51%. International business grew 7% in revenue terms, negative 4 actually if you exclude exclusions, which is primarily South African little bit of Bangladesh EBIT growth of 11%. Tata Starbucks continued their store opening open 16 new stores and now they are in for more cities, top-line growth 21%. India Growth businesses all combined which is ready to drink NourishCo, Soulfull and Sampann grew 58%, and from 15% contribution are now up to 20. Volume share market share in tea when you look at MAT it is slightly lower, which is 50 dips on volume but broadly stable, same quarter last year and we do think it is starting to turn.

Tata Salt franchise gained share by about 10 bps overall but because we take an aggressive pricing across the portfolio, some of the lower down brands in the portfolio, we've slipped a slight bit of share and total salts share was down by about 20 bps.

EBITDA margin expanded by 80 bps led by improvement both India and international. We continued to invest behind our brands with A&P to sales for India Business at 7.1. Just to put it in perspective, it was 6.6 in the same quarter last year.

Another busy quarter in terms of new launches, we had said our medium-term aspiration was to hit five now the good and bad news is we've hit it in this quarter. Big numbers from Soulfull where we launched three new products which is Granola, Oats+ and the new trading both for kids and adults. We already said last quarter that we will split routes in all 1 million plus towns and we will appoint distributors in direct distributors in all 50,000 plus population areas and substantial number of 20,000 plus and we remain committed to that. We had made a commitment of creating 4 million outlets on numeric reach three years back and the target was September ’23, we are right now at 3.9.

In terms of performance, India Beverages volume three revenue 10, India Food volume 6 out of its Salt is 5 and revenue 24%. U.S. Coffee and international tea just to give you a perspective of the rapid price increases and therefore an impact on overall industry and volume. And therefore, U.S. Coffee negative 12 on volume but constant currency negative 5 overall revenue 2%. Excluding acquisitions, constant currency negative 11 for international tea and revenue growth is flat. Tata coffee had a decent quarter while volume was negative six again with the coffee prices having run up, revenue growth was plus 13, consolidated revenue growth of 12%.

So overall, if you look at it revenue 12, EBITDA 19, PBT 23, Group Net 22, Group Net Profit was 16, EPS growth of 23%. And we have INR2,300 crores of cash compared to about INR1,900 in the same quarter last year.

Strategic Priorities the six pillars remain the same. I already talked about the distribution and our alternate channels, which is modern trade and ecommerce continue to fire 22% growth in modern trade. Just as a perspective we've grown in modern trade at 1.7x the tea category growth in our top-four customers.

E-commerce up by 28% versus last year continuing to do very well. I already mentioned 6.6 to 7.1 is the moment of ANP to sales and we remain committed to fueling our brands. I already mentioned the number moment on Tea and Salt market shares. Soulfull all our new launches, which I talked about are on the page.

We also launched cold coffee albeit in a very measured manner just to make sure that we've got everything right in the marketing mix before rolling it out. And we've had a very good response. We've also launched Tata Spring Alive as affordable mineral water which is which will be sourced from multiple sources and launched across the country right now, we're piloting it up north. 1868 saw a range of flavors and more importantly, it was only loosely earlier. Now we've launched pyramid tea bags.

We've launched a range of mainline mixes in Tata Sampann expanded into daliya of North we had launched in the north, which was off to a good start. As we've figured -- as we rolled it out with regards the South Hing is slightly different, and we're doing it, now this is again off to a good start and expanded the range with international flavors in our Tata Sampann Yumside ready to eat portfolio.

58% growth in our new Indians, which is Sampann, NourishCo, Soulfull and Yumside, as a result of which we've already hit 20% contribution from these businesses to the total India Business. Next slide.

Sustainability remains a focus for us we've already reported are BRSR in our Integrated Annual Report completed third party verification for our Scope 1 and Scope 2, we were recognized as the top-five most sustainable companies in BW Businessworld’s annual ranking. Next slide.

In terms of macros, tea, as you'll see, Kenyan tea is running a bit soft because of subdued demand from specially from Pakistan and Egypt. Indian tea in line with seasonality prices coming up in Q1, but broadly lower than where they were during the same quarter last year.

Coffee on the right-hand side while you will see Arabica prices moving up. I think they're starting to turn right now. So, I wouldn't read too much into the tea, sorry, coffee upward movement because we are seeing some signs of softening coming up, given that the prices have run up for a long time. Overall, while you'll see growth in all our categories across markets, I would just like to point out this is all price related primarily and not as much volume related.

In terms of business, India Packaged Beverages, volume up 3, revenue up 2, and a four-year CAGR, if you look at it, we've got a 7% which is broadly what we've been saying about mid to high single digit volume and a couple of points on top of that with price mix. Sorry, just to point out coffee grew by 21%. So that part of the portfolio seems to be doing well.

In terms of India foods 6% volume growth, salt grew 5, salt revenue grew 18 overall foods revenue was up 24. Marginal movement in market share which we remain confident of continuing to move it up north.

NourishCo, I think had a good quarter overall close to a INR300 crore revenue growing 60%, Gluco+ and Tata Copper+ which are the bulk of the volume they're both registering good growth. Tata Coffee 2% growth in extractions 31%, in plantations and overall 11% profitability has been improved by higher realization as well as lower costs.Tata Starbucks opened 60 new stores now we are in 75 cities close to 350 stores 21% growth on revenue.

International operations UK revenue growth of 1, good news is we're gaining market share with improved execution and the relaunch of Tetley, which I'll talk about shortly. Sustainable packaging, sustainable tea bags, and modern factory is being supported by very good frontline execution. More importantly, in the UK, I'd alluded to it in the last quarter, we've had severe cost restructuring, because of which UK EBIT is now in the double-digit area.

The US Coffee revenue growth negative 5, tea revenue growth minus 3 minor movements on shares, but broadly in the same ballpark. Canada while we continue to maintain market share overall softness in the industry has meant revenue growth of negative 7, overall and Speciality negative 13%.

I talked about Tetley's transformation. So, we've got a better product with an improved blend. We are spent on upgrading the facility and the entire product offering now in the market is more sustainable given recyclable box, plant-based tea bags, no plastic outers, and a lower footprint which means lower carbon footprint.

Financials, LK.

Krishna Kumar

Yeah, thanks Sunil. And morning, everyone. Just walk you through a few slides from the financial performance that we were standalone performance you see revenue up by 12% and EBITDA growth more than proportionate, 16 percentage and improving margin. The revenue growth has come for 2% that we've seen earlier in Tea and 18% in Salt, and about 50% growth in Sampann. So, these are the contributors to grow on the standalone performance.

Moving on to consolidated revenues up by 12%, 11 in constant currency. In the consolidated you have international business which grew 3% including acquisition. And also, you have growth of NourishCo and Soulfull which also grew by over 50% each. The non-branded business had a good quarter grew by 5% driven largely by price increases.

Margin we've seen an increase in 19%, compared to revenue growth 12% again, an improvement driven by both the price increases they have taken in different parts of the business compared to the same period in the previous year. And also, strong cost initiators and restructuring especially the international.

So, if you move on to the next slide on standalone and consolidated just the shape of the P&L, we're seeing revenue up by 12% in the standalone accounts, improvement in EBITDA margin from 14.8 to 15.4%. And PBT up by 23%. In the consolidated results, you're seeing a 12% growth in revenue and an improvement in EBITDA margin by point 8%. And if you look at the semies, it's hard to see that though material cost is marginally higher in optimize fixed costs and other expenses, so we're seeing a slightly improved gross margin as well as an overall improvement in EBITDA percentage.

Moving on to PAT INR359 crores, worth in INR277 crores, an increase of 30%. Group net profit after share of JV and Associates lower at 22%. There is a lot compared to a flat number in the same period previous year because of a lot in the north India plantation arising out of weather conditions lower crop and an element of lower realization as well. So that's the overall performance.

Moving on to the segment wise break up of results. The first observation I want to make is all parts of the business have done well. So, if you take India Business segments results up by 20% international level, non- branded 27. So, overall, all segments are very worthwhile in terms of reported topline as well as corporate line profit.

International business profitability has improved, as Sunil mentioned, as we restructure takeout costs and UK also did well this quarter in terms of shagging. If you look at the proportion of revenue and EBIT more or less the same 75% India Business in terms of revenue share, and a similar number in terms of profits. So International Business 25 and 26%, underlying trends have improved EBITDA in the International Business, mainly driven by cost.

In the international business, however, I should mention that volumes have been soft. And there has been an element of small shares don't share loss in the coffee business. But we expect that we will come back and overall market growth will improve in the coming quarters.

So that's it from my side and over to Sunil for the concluding remarks.

Sunil D'Souza

Yeah, so if I were to walk you through, we-- similar to last quarter, we continue to see improving trend demand trends for our core categories. We remain cautiously optimistic while rural has started to come back while the North has started to come back. I am keeping my fingers crossed, because two reasons, A, is still not pre-COVID trends and it's dependent on what happens with the whole monsoon/El Nino effects.

Global inflation has started to plateau, I think we have more or less done with pricing a little bit small bits here and there on pricing left to tackle. But category demand trends in our key international markets, especially on the volume front are going to be key monitorable.

Q1 '24, we delivered in line with our commitment double digit top-line with EBITDA margin expansion. Interventions we put in our tea business have started yielding results. But overall growth is still below our medium-term aspirations. As we had said, we expect to see mid to high-single digit volume growth and a couple of points on price mix. They still not there yet.

Salt business, just to remind everyone, we took a 33% price increase in about 15 months. Despite that we've seen a 5% volume growth which is good. But going forward, given the fact that there is not going to be too much pricing. I think growth is going to be big driven by volumes and premiumization. Growth businesses have been delivering well up to 20% of our portfolio. Now, I think the standout is NourishCo, which is continued performing despite adverse weather conditions.

Starbucks, Tata Starbucks recorded a strong quarter and now 348 stores in the International Business pricing actions and Structural Integration inventions have led to sequential improvements in margins for three quarters now, broadly, they are in the ballpark of the India business, but we need to continue to improve from here. Demand softness needs to be an area to watch.

We are in the middle of an NCLT process in the final stages. We do expect approvals to come through soon. And as soon as that happens, we remain committed to completing the integration very quickly, hopefully this financial year.

EBITDA margins continue to improve despite continuing investments in new business and despite powering brands with A&P and spending on distribution expansion. Going forward, we will continue to stay focused on driving profitable growth balancing top line and margins.

Yeah, back to you Nidhi.

Nidhi Verma

Thanks. Thanks Sunil. Okay, moderator we can go to the Q&A please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Sure. Thank you very much. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from the line of Abneesh Roy from Nuvama, please go ahead.

Abneesh Roy

Yeah, thanks and congrats on good numbers. My first question is on the Tata Soulfull versus when you acquired and now what would be the market share moment in the core business. In the breakfast cereals, how is the market share improvement given you would have scaled up much higher distribution and much higher advertising and the new products in Tata Soulfull essentially, if you could talk about Masala Oats, was the performance this quarter? And what is the thought process on NutriDrink+ and NutriDrink+ for the adults also.

So are you going to target the Horlicks market because that has been a very tough category and that, this is also the milk usage and inflation issue, so will this product or be able to overcome that.

Sunil D'Souza

So, thanks Abneesh. Just to give you the investment thesis in Soulfull, strong brand good products strong team needed to be fueled with distribution and marketing dollars. I think that thesis has gone out last year Soulfull doubled in revenue. And again, this quarter we've had north of I think 50%-55% growth. So, very strong growth.

In terms of market share itself significant improvement from where we started, but I would say we're in the mid to high-single digit range right now in overall cereals category. Masala oats actually, we've crossed I think I would say a strong double digit market share specially in places where we are present. So, I would measure trade in modern trade. We are at a very, very decent double digit market share number in specific geographies where traditional trade has executed. Again, very, very strong market share numbers, we still continue to expand the availability there.

Now, last point is in many of the categories that Soulfull will enter, we will not be category creators just as a perspective. So, where there are large categories I can blame, bring a differentiated brand to play and connect with the consumer with a great product. There is no reason why I should not. And that's the reason for example, you'll see NutriDrink.

As we speak, I think in the next probably 72-96 hours, we will be shipping out one more category. Every category that Soulfull is entering we are seeing good traction. More importantly, the Soulful margin is also accretive to our total portfolio. I think we have done a very good job on owning the Millets, branding, the kid’s portfolio doing very well. All new launches, so far so good, I think we're on a good track.

Abneesh Roy

Right. Just one small follow-up there, you grew 2x last year and this year also 50% growth in Soulfull. So wanted to understand here, a lot of the growth will be coming because of so much diversification also. And initially, of course, the pipeline selling is there for the new products. So, you're saying the core business is also doing quite well, right, because the mid to high-single digit market share, that seems to be a bit lower versus the kind of expansion you've done.

Sunil D'Souza

So absolutely, Abneesh. I mean, just like our overall business, our core has to do very well. And then the expansion have to fire, right. So, the whole equity of Soulfull has been built on breakfast cereals, and we are moving out from there. Just like the TCPL algorithm is built on decent volume, strong categories market share growth in tea and salt. And that is helping us drive the rest of the portfolio.

Abneesh Roy

Sure. My second question is on growth business. So extremely impressive performance. So now 20% of the India Business. My question was, when I see your broader gross margin and EBITDA margin profile, it's around 43% gross margin, EBITDA margin 15%. But when I see your market share, for example, in Soulfull, the high single digits, it is not a market share, which can make a lot of money at the EBITDA front.

So wanted to understand here how you're seeing this entire 20% of the portfolio in the portfolio, in terms of profitability metrics, is there a good moment or still, because new products are getting launched at an overall this 20% level, the EBITDA, margins, et cetera. May not have had a significant improvement versus say three years back.

Sunil D'Souza

So Abneesh, just as a perspective, the way we measure the end that there's a reason they're called growth businesses, because we do think they've got a long runway just as a perspective today, my business is highly tea and salt in India. And we moved from single digit -- almost single digit to about 20% right now, just as a perspective, that 20% is also dependent on seasonality because NourishCo, remember, fires very well in summer. And that's one of the reasons why it is hit 20 from 15, where it was same quarter last year.

But you're absolutely right. The margin profile on some of the growth businesses is not where it needs to be, that said it will improve with a scale and as we fine tune our entire offering there. What we do measure is a growth rate, b, the fact that the growth rate is getting fueled by the right amount of A&P and distribution.

And lastly, the contributory margin has to continue to improve because essentially the thesis is that these are for example Soulfull, Sampann these are riding on my base logistics as S&D platforms and there is not incremental fixed costs that we are incurring out there.

So, as long as the contribution margin moves in the right direction, I am adding incrementality to the business.

Abneesh Roy

The last very quick question, we have seen in some of the other categories, where stock deflation has happened for example, coconut oil or the detergent, there is a level of pipeline the intensity destocking because paid is expecting more price cuts. In salt, is there a price cut which you have taken? And will you feel that there will be a requirement of price cuts? Because you're still saying that the price hike will not happen, but you have not spoken on the price cut.

And second, of course, will be on the market share loss at the lower end. Would you be worried because in tea we have seen earlier and we have also seen wherever stock price hike happened and then deflation happened, regional prices are coming back?

Sunil D'Souza

So, Abneesh the good and bad news is last year when everyone was facing inflation, especially for businesses which were exposed to palm oil, crude or wheat or sunflower, we were not. In fact, our tea prices were on a reverse trend. And therefore we did not have as much of a price uplift in our portfolio.

Right now, what we are seeing is broadly flat to slightly marginal downtrend on tea. I would say right now we're braced for a flattish versus last year sort of number maybe slightly below. But that's it depends on how weather plays out, especially in the north.

On salt itself, we would have expected the total cost to come down a bit because it's made up of two things a is imported coal, therefore, coal imported coal and the dollar prices. And it is bran, which is sourced locally. Now of coal and the dollar is stable coal has come down a bit, but the catch is bran has seen a little bit of uptake given the recent cyclone which has happened in Gujrat. So broadly, it is flattish all these numbers put together.

So, we are not seeing cost moments and therefore we do not see price cuts happening for now. And the reason I'm emphasizing for now, is because tea prices we had thought will come down we are not expected this heatwave in the north in April and May which held up the tea prices, but if all things remain constant, tea we would start to see coming down which have not till now okay.

And therefore, broadly we are playing in a flat cost environment and therefore no price cuts anticipated.

On the salt question itself I wouldn't be too worried simply because I know I've taken a 33% price increase the local players which play even at a lower quality. There might have been a bit of swing, but I do think I have the ability to recover it very quickly once base prices stabilize, which is what we're seeing now.

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Roy. May I request to join the queue for any follow ups? [Operator Instructions] The next question is from the line of Namant Satiya from Mirae Asset, please go ahead.

Namant Satiya

Yeah, hi. So, my first question is on the NourishCo business. So that's almost INR300 crores, this quarter, can you discuss what's driving this growth and the kind of scale you expect for this business two to three years down the line?

Sunil D'Souza

So, Namant, essentially again the hypothesis in the NourishCo business was that great differentiated product, which could be scaled up significantly both with geographic expansion and portfolio expansion. So, both geography and portfolio expansion is at play. I would say we have broadly in about 75 to 80% of the country in terms of production right now again, hypothesis being that we will not try more than 150-200 kilometers with this production because we play at affordable price points. And therefore, freight is a very, very significant factor.

We have expanded portfolio, we have expanded into a Jelly for Gluco+, juice and jelly NPD we've expanded into just like I said we've expanded our mineral water play Himalaya and distribution and execution is off to a good start. Right now, where we closed last year at INR300 crores, sorry INR600 crores the target for this year is to hit a four digit number.

Namant Satiya

And so could you talk about a few years down the line, what kind of scale you expect in this business?

Sunil D'Souza

We do expect to see continued strong momentum and NourishCo. Again, I will say driven by geography and portfolio.

Namant Satiya

Sure. My second question slightly, I just wanted to understand the commerce channel a little better, and wanted to hear your thoughts on this channel. So how do you see this channel becoming sizable a few years down the line and what's the contribution this adds to our business currently?

Sunil D'Souza

See, I am not a forecaster, all I can say is a lot of these trends you can see going up and down just like many people were very, very bullish on the online space during COVID times and you can see a lot of brands/businesses fading off in that space. All I can say is on a long-term basis, consumers will move to convenience, consumers will move online and therefore we remain committed to growing our total e-Commerce business.

Now, in that total e-Commerce business, e-Commerce has been on the upswing, I would say in the last six to 12 months, so to speak. And we do see that building up. Now, ultimately, again, the cost economics ultimately have to be working for those channels specifics so that they can sustain and continue to grow. I wouldn't pass judgment on that piece.

As long as the businesses continue to deliver their promise to consumers of quick the thing without a significant upcharge. On the production itself. I think they've got a good proposition. And we remain committed to that. We are seeing strong growth in our e-Commerce. I think 28% is what I alluded to all I will say is quick commerce is growing stronger than the average. A, and we remain committed to making sure that we continue to grow there, incidentally, on the online space in the tea business, we are the market leaders.

Namant Satiya

Sure Sir, that's helpful, just one follow up. So how would be trade term will be in quick commerce versus overall e commerce or modern trade.

Sunil D'Souza

I would say we have competitive and that's why they make sure that we are well positioned in that channel.

Namant Satiya

The usual credit and slightly higher margin that's offered in e-com that is largely the understanding for quick commerce as well, just that bit.

Sunil D'Souza

I would say we are competitive in the channel in all trading terms including discounts and credit. And that's why we continue to powerhead

Operator

Mr. Satiya, please join the queue for any follow up as we have several participants waiting for their turn. Thank you. The next question is from the line of Jitendra Aurora from ICICI Prudential Life. Please go ahead.

Jitendra Aurora

Hi, good afternoon. Just one quick question on NourishCo, that's a brand where we have also expanded our distribution leads significantly over the last couple of years. So just wanted to understand from you that going forward in terms of growth mix, how do you see that being driven by distribution versus the product, introduction/innovation.

Sunil D'Souza

So, like I said, we're in about 80% of the country right now, we are still not present in large swaths of geography and large urban cities, for example, right? We've still yet to build up distribution completely in Bombay, in Bangalore, or Delhi. I mean, we're picking and choosing where we want to play, where we can get the fastest bang for the buck, if I may speak, so.

But you're absolutely right, we still got a long way to go on distribution. But I would say in the near to medium term, we will complete the distribution gap. And then it will be a game of two things A, is building out a -- I mean strength in the outlets per se, and expanding portfolio. On both these things we've got a healthy pipeline lined up, and therefore we remain confident of continuing to deliver strong numbers in NourishCo.

Jitendra Aurora

So given that you're likely to hit four digits this year, sir, as expected, that's the aspiration. When do we expect to double this? In how many years do we expect to double this thereafter?

Sunil D'Souza

So, all I can leave you with even with the strong numbers, if you look at my market share, just for example, in the water category, we have not even hit mid-single digits. So, we've got a long, long runway. And I just say that we remain very confident of delivering strong numbers in this business.

Jitendra Aurora

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Tejas Shah from Avendus Spark please go ahead.

Tejas Shah

Hi, Sir thanks for the opportunity. Couple of questions from my side. Sir, if we see both the top players in tea segment have delivered or indicated low single digit growth versus category growth that you've shared of 7.9%. So are the regional players making a strong comeback and, and with the kind of deepened regional portfolio that we have also created why are we kind of not participating that aggressively as we would have expected.

Sunil D'Souza

So, Tejas I would presume the 7.9% you're referring to is the Nielsen growth number, which was quoted, I just urge to remember two or three things about there, A is Nielsen measures of take from retail. But when we declare our numbers, it is primary sales from us. The other number after the primary sales from us there is distributor inventory, then there is retailer inventory, and then there is consumer update, right.

So, I would not be do a like to like period comparison, that's number one. Number two, you have to also realize Nielsen does a sampling-based indicator. So, I use Nielsen more from a trend rather than absolute numbers. While market share, I would absolutely measure absolute numbers from Nielsen. But overall, most of the other numbers are directionally what I would pick up.

Number three, to answer your question, there is a point below which the gross margins that you play with become very, very, I would say razor thin and dangerous to trade. And especially in systems like ours, where we hold inventory for some time, whereas the loser local players buy packs, and right there is no inventory cover, et cetera.

Therefore, it is a slightly dangerous territory to trade on those very, very low margin segments. That said, just a perspective, I think even in our report, we've disclosed in that Tata Agni, which plays at the bottom of our portfolio, has started to see strong growth. So, in any business, I think walking the balance between margin and market share is a critical piece, knowing when to trade off for what.

If all things come together, then it's a magic of margin increasing and market share increasing, but quite a lot of the times you've got to decide what you're going to trade off. But over the longer term, I would say you should see market share inching up or continuously.

Operator

Mr. Tejas your question answered?

Tejas Shah

Hello.

Operator

Yes.

Tejas Shah

Yeah. Second question related to NourishCo and you have always maintained that you prefer to solve growth in problem, a profit problem statement together and not separately. Now, the kind of growth that we're seeing here? How should we think about margin trajectory in medium term? And at what scale, let's assume 2x or 3x from here, margins will start converging with the company level margins.

Sunil D'Souza

So, Tejas just like I said, I look at the contribution margin first, and then how does it flow through the total line. NourishCo is broadly in the ballpark of what we are on the contribution margin, gross margin as we measure from a company perspective.

Incidentally, even on the total, all in loaded, P&L if I were to do a hypothesis, last quarter was good, so directionally as long as contribution margin is inching up, fixed costs remaining the same P&Ls are continuing to move up and therefore become EBITDA, accretive. That's the way I would play.

Tejas Shah

Thanks. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. Next question is from the line of Sumant Kumar from Motilal Oswal, please go ahead.

Sumant Kumar

Yeah, hi. So, can you talk about the reason why it's filtration of for NourishCo, how where we are lagging where we are going to have a more expense in which region and also how, how is the how's the prosperity scenario in next couple of years, considering we are going to have a scale as per my understanding, currently, we have a single digit kind of higher single digit between margin in analytics. So can we do double digit margin.

Sunil D'Souza

So, Sumant, NourishCo we started off when we inherited it was primarily Andhra, Telangana, Orissa and a little bit of Tamil Nadu. I would say right now we built a very strong footprint in those geographies. And last year we had expanded a year before end of year with before we had expanded to the east, per se, where we are still building out last year, we started moving to the north. And this year now we are slowly coming to the West and the Rest of the South.

That's where we are. And that's why I said, in footprint terms, we are probably around 75%-80% of the geography. But we would have built out strongly in about 25%-30%, we would be still building out in 25-30. And in about 25, we would just be starting off having put in the manufacturing and distribution in place.

Now, I'm not sure when you refer to single digit margin. As I said, in the contributory margin, gross margin level, as we measure, they are in the ballpark of total TCPL. Last quarter was a good quarter, but you have to remember NourishCo is a seasonal business, we do expect then coming close to profitability on a fully loaded P&L by the end of this year.

Sumant Kumar

Okay, so can you talk about the Tier 2, Tier 3 category, cities penetration of NourishCo? And how are we planning to make it more in this in these cities?

Sunil D'Souza

So, as I said, as we've expanded, we've left out large part of Metro geographies, et cetera. Because that is normally the more expensive distribution to tackle and more difficult distribution to tackle because everyone is playing there. Our hypothesis is we will not drive for more than 150-200 kilometers with our products, because that is when trade comes into play. So, we have focused on very, very specific radiuses around the factories that we have put in.

I would say, I don't think we are targeting a Tier 2 Tier 3 sort of mix per se. We're targeting very specific geographies around the plant that we have set up, which are in line with a total footprint roadmap that we had drawn up conditions.

Sumant Kumar

Okay. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Percy Panthaki from IIFL, please go ahead.

Percy Panthaki

Hi, Sunil. Again, I also want to ask on NourishCo. So, my understanding is that Bisleri which is the largest player in this field makes EBITDA margin somewhere in the low to mid-teens. They have their own manufacturing also, we don't so if you're paying conversion charges, our margins would probably settle around that 10%-11% kind of mark what is wrong in my thought process here.

Sunil D'Souza

So, essentially, not all of the Bisleri’s manufacturing is owned, they operate to a significant amount of franchisees and independent distributors per se. That's number one.

Number two, we are not only Tata Copper+, we are also Tata Gluco+ which is significantly higher margin and product that we are and we are also Himalayan and we are launching products which are significantly higher revenue, higher gross margin percentage and I have absolute gross margins per se.

Number three, I would prefer to run with the route that we have chosen which is franchisee producers are not franchisee co-manufacturers and distributors, because then it is almost infinite ROCE, right. And beyond a point, I do think we can get to a very, very decent EBITDA percentage, which is in the ballpark of where TCPL is today.

Percy Panthaki

Okay, okay, that's very helpful. I also wanted to ask regarding the spices business. So, between the pulses and the spices business, I find the spices business more attractive because it's a set of business model with many players were many of them made close to a 20% EBITDA margin compared to pulses where we are actually experimenting, the business model. So just wanted to understand where you're going more aggressive between pulses and spices, and why don't we see, I mean, I correct me if I'm wrong, but I'm not seeing that kind of aggression, in terms of spices from your side, which is actually more attractive business in my view.

Sunil D'Souza

So, Percy, I have to make sure that my team demonstrates that we are showing higher aggression, but just for the perspective, it is not or game, it is and game that you're playing. So, we are focusing both on spices as well as pulses. But there are some significant differences when you look, I mean, from a margin perspective, from outside in perspective, when you look at the numbers you're absolutely right.

The EBITDA margins in spices are significantly higher than pulses. But you have to also remember that there is a difference because pulses, we are the only national player, offering products of quality consistently to consumers at a very decent price. And that's why we are off on a very good we get and seeing good growth there.

The spices category is a very, very, very sticky category. While pure make a lower margin blends make a higher margin, but blends are more sticky. Therefore, it takes time to move consumer habits. I use it because my grandmother used it, and my mother used it and therefore I will use it.

The frequency of usage frequency of purchase of blends is significantly lower than pure. And that's why you'll also see in my spices business, my pure contribution is higher than compared to the market because pure it is easier to bring in the consumer than blends. But that's not to say that we are not focused on spices.

Just for example, last year, we decided to enter the south we had not tweaked or blends to play in the south, our products to play in the south. So, whether it is pure or blends, South requires a different tweak. Just as a perspective is continuing seeing, for example, we went in the north, we found good traction. But when we went to the south again, we found that the South thing is slightly different to the north. We've tweaked it, and now we're going behind it.

So again, I'll repeat, it's a and not or game. But these are two different playing fields if you make.

Percy Panthaki

Sure, sure. And lastly, on tea business margins would be, would be right in assuming that the India tea business margins in FY24 at EBITDA level should be roughly the same as what you did in FY23.

Sunil D'Souza

So, Percy, I think the big, big thing here is how do tea prices move and our ability to take that tea price to customer. Like I said, we had expected the tea crop in India till June quarter to be better than last year. But unfortunately, in Assam, the heatwave I think, played a bit of a spoiler, and therefore when prices are moved down, they're not mowed down as quickly.

Now, if the trend continues, we do see a little bit of margin expansion happening on tea. But again, I would take it probably not one month, one quarter at a time when moving this broadly tea price, tea margins have come back to the ballpark but they're still not where they should be. I think there is a little bit of opportunity out there. But I will take it one quarter at a time.

Percy Panthaki

Okay, thanks. That's all for me, Sunil. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is in the line of Arnab Mitra from Goldman Sachs, please go ahead.

Arnab Mitra

Yeah, hi, thanks for the opportunity. My first question was on the pulses business. So, there is a possibility of high inflation this year in pulses is what we hear how are you pleased for this typically, in the past cycles, like in other categories, do you end up gaining market share or having very high revenue growth with good volume growth when you get into these kind of difficult high inflation years.

Sunil D'Souza

So, the good news is that we had very clearly focused on building a strong procurement engine for ourselves on the non-tea commodity so to speak. And over the last about 12 months, I think they started to get a few things right, whether it is up cycle or the down cycle, which is happening in these commodities. And therefore I see no reason to worry about as commodity prices go up. So will we take up prices and when they go down, we will also correct it.

Overall, by margins, again, the way we measure gross margins, contribution margins, they have gone up for Sampann overall. And we are spending money behind brand building for Sampann which we are not for the past few years. So, we do expect volume and revenue growth to happen.

Arnab Mitra

Okay, my second question Sunil was on NourishCo’s business model essentially that in most consumer businesses, you have a gross margin when you're building it up and then you have high expense which there is operating leverage on but just want to understand it NourishCo is the advertising spend angle much lesser and it's more of feet on street and incremental distribution that you have to build, in which case that variable costs will continue to go up as you ramp up the distribution. That's the first part and the second part was within the geography of your present, what would be your like distribution versus let's say the market, distribution of water or other beverages.

Sunil D'Souza

So, overall in the beverage business availability matters first, and then it is physical availability is first and mental availability is second, and therefore the focus is on building distribution. But that said, after a point in time, you do have to build your brand very strongly. And we started doing it this year, this year for Gluco+ for example, we did our first national campaign, we've never advertised nationally, this year, we did that. And I do think the INR300 crores partly is a result of that, number one.

Number two, as we expand both manufacturing and distribution, the costs are all variable, and therefore, they will go up and down as the volume goes up and down so that I wouldn't be too worried about. In terms of distribution, per se, as I mentioned earlier, we've got a long, long, long way to go, why? Because, as I said, I would say Copper+ is roughly probably maybe 40%, 35%, 40% of my portfolio, out of the INR600 crores that we did last year, but despite that, they're still not hit mid-single digit market share.

And in outlets where we are present outlets, specifically, our share among handlers is quite strong. So, we've got a still a long way to go to build distribution and therefore market share and therefore total business.

Arnab Mitra

Okay, okay. Thanks so much. And that's it from my side. All the best.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Sheela Rathi from Morgan Stanley, please go ahead.

Sheela Rathi

Yeah, thanks for taking my questions. For me, my first question was, with respect to the unseasonal rains that I have that are happening in most parts of the country, are we impacted in any way with respect to our supply chain?

Sunil D'Souza

So, the interesting the things you would hear about, I think, in specific parts of the north, per se, other than that, I don't think there has been significant disruption in terms of logistics, et cetera.

Again, when I talk about Delhi, with all due respect, I think it's a few parts of Delhi which are making headlines. It's not across the city of Delhi. Yeah, there are some issues specifically in Himachal et cetera. But those are not as significant parts of my portfolio. So yeah, there have been those sporadic issues, but nothing that I would call out in terms of disruption.

Sheela Rathi

Understood. And my second question was, with respect to the number you provide on the innovation side, it's very interesting to see how the shares continues to rise, just wanted a clarification, when you say 5% of the sales, if you could just share how this number could look like, when we just look at the India Branded Business, what the share would be.

Sunil D'Souza

So, effectively, when I say, innovation to sales, we take products which have been launched in the last three years. Again, when I say product, changing the packaging, new graphics, new brand, architecture, et cetera, doesn't qualify, it has to be distinctly new products, per se, or products, which have been tweaked substantially, that's the number.

When I do a benchmark with Indian food and beverage companies overall, about 4% to 5% is puts us in that top quartile. And that's why we had set a long-term target medium to long-term target of hitting 5%. It's good that we read 5%, in the first quarter. I would say I'm just keeping my fingers crossed that we continue at this level going forward.

Sheela Rathi

Okay, understood. Third was, with respect to the new innovation on water side on NourishCo, just wanted to understand where you are mentioned that we want to be competitive we are but when I look at the price point with respect to this introduction, it seems to be more closer to Himalaya and then to Tata Copper. So, what's the plan you're in terms of driving growth?

Sunil D'Souza

Absolutely. So, let me put it this way. There are two distinct segments in water, one is bottled water which is where Tata Copper+ plays there is Bisleri, there is Kinley, there is Aquafina. And then there is mineral water which is where Himalayan plays and market share of Himalayan index is significantly high.

Now the catch is there is a significant difference in pricing between Tata Copper and Himalayan because Tata Copper is produced locally with water source locally whereas Himalayan is bottled at source in our context I planned.

Now, the thing is we want to premiumize our play and play at the higher end. So, the reason we are constrained with Himalayan because we have to source from our Himalayan mineral water and for example, even to sell it to Chennai I have to drive it all the way from the Himalayas to Chennai.

The idea in launching a slightly affordable play of mineral water is it is not tied up to a source it is mineral water bottled at source, but it is not tied to a source and therefore, we will be looking at bottling this at different sources, mineral water sources across the country. Right now, it's a pilot being run up north to see how much incrementality does it get for us in volume terms, beyond Himalayan. Once we read it perfectly, then we will be looking at expansion.

Sheela Rathi

Understood. And one final question if I may ask you, and I'll borrow your own comment which you made earlier, which is to do with changing habits, it's a difficult thing. I just want to pick your brains on the thought of how we're going to drive the change with respect to the new tea drink, which we have introduced because again there's a habit change which is required if I have consumed as a child, a particular drink, that's the thing I will pass on to my own child. So, just want to hear from you. Is there a strategy in mind in terms of how are we going to drive this?

Sunil D'Souza

So, if you look at it, I mean, we are driving a consumer proposition under Tata Soulfull, which is health, nutrition with all the goodness of millets. And all the products that you will see are being driven around that. And therefore, from a consumer communication perspective, any advertisement of Soulfull will have a reflection on the entire product portfolio. That's number one.

Number two, again, as I said earlier, my main game in Soulfull is breakfast cereals. And the rest of them are adjacencies in the portfolio. So, am I looking for phenomenal market share? Or to drive up significant size in any of the categories? No. I do know there are adjacent categories, which are of decent size, where I can leverage the Soulfull portfolio and make a pretty package without spending too much. That's the whole idea of expansion out there.

Will I get to a 25%-30% market share in the cereals, drinks portfolio? No, I don't think that's the ambition. But even with the mid single digit market share, I think we'll give make good money because we are spending on the Soulfull platform and the Soulfull brand.

Sheela Rathi

Understood. Thank you very much.

Nidhi Verma

We wanted a just since we are running out of time, we just take one more question from the queue and then go to breakfast. And we are extending by another 5-10 minutes is that okay, yeah.

Operator

Noted. Thank you so much. We'll move to our next question that is from the line of Sanjay Joshi from Kotak, please go ahead.

Sanjay Joshi

Yeah, hi, thanks for the opportunity. Sunil the growth business which is right now about 20% of your India Branded Business, how should we think about profitability of this business given that you will be continually adding new products categories and innovative innovations in the space? Will it improve 100-200 basis point every year from where it is today or how should we think from a three-year view.

Sunil D'Souza

So, number one is on a year-on-year basis, these businesses while they are there for top-line growth have to also improve their contribution margins, but definitely the total fully loaded P&L also right. Whether it is Sampann or whether it is NourishCo, we have seen very clearly contribution/gross margins improving as we gather scale and therefore the total bottom line in those businesses as long as increase advertising marginally compared to where I am today, because there is no other fixed costs getting added add significantly to my profile.

Sanjay Joshi

Understood and everything other than tea and salt going forward will be kind of classified as good businesses this bucket. So, should we think of your India Business as tea growing at a certain rate or salt growing at a certain rate? Both these are mature categories and then everything else is growth businesses should grow at 30%-35%, 25%-30%, 35% levels, right?

Sunil D'Souza

Absolutely. So that's what you said tea and salt both broadly it will be mid to high single digit volume growth little bit of percentage on top the top of that with price mix, but the big top line growth drivers will continue to be the growth businesses.

As of now we've classified four businesses there which is NourishCo, Soulfull, Sampann and Tata Yumside, and these businesses have both a distribution highway as well as product portfolio highway to plane. And at the same time as we get scaled, they will continue to improve their contribution modules.

Sanjay Joshi

Thank you so much. That's it from my side.

Nidhi Verma

So we'll go to the webcast, take a few questions. And there is a question now from [indiscernible] The question is, what synergies do we expect from integration of startup?

Sunil D'Souza

You want to take that.

A –Krishna Kumar

Yeah, so there are three areas which will get impacted, right. First is we are integrating the extraction business. So that title give us opportunities to serve customers better, and hopefully grow the business faster than would otherwise be the case. There will be cost savings because of scale and saving on admin costs.

And third is this integration will help us to consolidate all minority interests under the parent entity which will free up opportunity to restructure some of our entities outside India. So net, net, the guidance we've given is, when we started about a year back, we said that we will have a 5% to 10% positive impact on EPS going forward.

So, we're staying with that. And we expect exercise, the first part to be completed this year and the International act to be completed either towards the end of the year or going into next year.

Nidhi Verma

Thanks. The next question is from Bharath Sheth at Quest. Sunil he's asking, what is our thought process on inorganic growth? What are the underlying criteria for any acquisition?

Sunil D'Souza

So, I think we've articulated this very, very clearly that the consumer will grow both organically and inorganically. We have very clearly identified the areas for inorganic growth. And those will be simply because they bring a scale, they bring a profitability, they bring a brand, they bring a team, they bring the technology in spaces, which will take us too long to build.

But as I've done, we've distilled the entire food and beverage space, and sort of narrowed down the segments, basis gross margin competitive plays, what R&D, can we bring to bear? Does it work in our distribution system? Do we have the marketing chops to make a difference out there, so we've narrowed that down, and then we've laid down very, very clear financial guardrails within which we should operate.

So yes, we've been evaluating lot of opportunities per se. But if it doesn't fit, strategic or financial parameters, then I would give it a pass. And the only thing I would like to highlight is, I think inorganic space while we can put out an intent, I do not think it is right to put out a target, because we are not chasing a top line through acquisitions. We are making sure that we are doing the right acquisitions to create shareholder value.

Nidhi Verma

Thank you, thanks Sunil. And perhaps the last question we'll take, which is from Tejas at Avendus Spark again, he's asking we are right on track to achieving our distribution footprint target. Would you prefer to consolidate here for a while, or the aggressive expansion will continue? If yes, and would it be possible to share the new target?

Sunil D'Souza

So, Tejas I would say we will continue both our width and depth of focus in distribution. And the reason I say this is for example, when we are looking at slick routes in the 1 million plus it is width the outlet that we're looking at, or sorry, depth in the outlet that we're looking at. And when I'm going down the pulse data, we are going to 50,000 towns and 20,000 it is with that I'm looking at.

I think there is still a long, long way to go before I say we are up there with the leaders in the industry. Even in the food and beverage space. If you look at it, people are at five years sort of numeric range 5 million-6 million numeric range. There are, I mean, your guess versus mine, 8 million to 9 million Kirana across the country.

So yes, direct distribution at a point in time, we will slow down and I think we will add but not as aggressively and the focus will start to moving the throughput through the wholesale multiplier, which is what we're just beginning to start up. But I think TCPL as company, we have to continue to power our growth, as I keep saying through distribution, innovation and marketing, and deliver top notch financial results. So that's what we will continue to be focused on.

Nidhi Verma

Okay. Thanks Sunil. I think we run out of time there might still be questioned though, so you can get in touch with us if you have any questions. Yeah. With that, I would like to thank everyone on behalf of the management for joining us today. Moderator.

