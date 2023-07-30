Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Roku Q2 Earnings: Reclaiming Growth Stock Again

Jul. 30, 2023 2:54 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)GOOG, GOOGL, META
Johnny Zhang, CFA
Summary

  • Roku achieved an impressive double-digit growth for the first time since 3Q FY2022, driven by a rebound in ad spending.
  • The company's focus on growing active accounts and enhancing user engagement is more important than prioritizing ARPU now.
  • Roku's valuation is still relatively low, with a P/S TTM of 3.9x, 66% below its 5-year average, indicating potential upside.
  • As the ad market continues to recover under the soft-landing narrative, it is possible that the company's 3Q FY2023 guidance is conservative and achievable.

Investment Thesis

Roku (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:ROKU) achieved a double-digit growth for the first time since 3Q FY2022, primarily driven by a gradual rebound in overall ad spending. We also saw both Google (GOOG) and META (

Johnny Zhang, CFA
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

