XPeng: Volkswagen Partnership Is A Game Changer (Rating Upgrade)

Jul. 30, 2023 8:40 PM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)LI, NIO, VWAGY, VLKAF, VWAPY2 Comments
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • XPeng announced a major strategic partnership with Volkswagen last week that will see the European car brand take a minority stake in XPeng.
  • Volkswagen is going to invest $700M for a 5% stake in XPeng.
  • The partnership with Volkswagen could help XPeng expand into the European market without building its own production and distribution capabilities.
  • The deal could further mark the beginning of a new trend of collaboration and investment partnerships between European car brands and Chinese EV start-ups.
Xpeng Motors car store with customers

Robert Way

The electric vehicle industry is showing promising signs of improving investor sentiment after XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) announced that it received a $700M investment from German auto company Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) (OTCPK:VWAPY). In a strategic

This article was written by

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XPEV, LI, NIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Skagit
Yesterday, 10:20 PM
The automotive sector is not a specialty of mine but it would seem that VW's interest in partnering with XPeng may have more to do with wanting to strengthen VW's own presence in China and giving XP a much needed financial boost rather than hoping to bring more Chinese cars into Europe, where VW is doing well.

July 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Friday its Group deliveries increased 12.8% year-on-year from January to June, registering growth in every region except China, which saw a 1.2% drop in total deliveries and a 1.6% drop in battery-electric cars.

The carmaker is under heavy pressure from investors to boost EV sales in China as a growing swathe of Chinese competitors cutting prices threaten its dominance of the car market in the combustion engine era. [end]

VW sells lots of IC vehicles in China and has (at least 1) a factory capable of producing 300,000 EVs a year.

VW has been in China since 1978, only recently being challenged by the arrival of several EV manufacturers that have "moved the goalpost." I think VW wants that goalpost to stop moving.
Invest4House
Yesterday, 9:29 PM
Thank you for putting this piece together. I bought 50 shares at $9 and am planning to sell them at $25. What is your thesis as to where the share price will end up?
