Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Granite Point Mortgage Trust: At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

Deep Value Explorer profile picture
Deep Value Explorer
604 Followers

Summary

  • Granite Point Mortgage Trust is a mortgage REIT that provides capital for real estate projects.
  • The company has experienced a decline in its stock price due to higher rates and the worst commercial market sentiment in years.
  • I see significant red flags signalling a potential dividend cut.
Price crash and bear market

24K-Production

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) is a mortgage REIT, which means that it's essentially a capital provider for real estate projects. The way it works is as follows. GPMT provides a loan a to an office or multifamily property and the loan

This article was written by

Deep Value Explorer profile picture
Deep Value Explorer
604 Followers
Hey everyone and welcome to the Deep Value Explorer page! I am a business student with a passion for REIT. I've been interested in the topic for about 2 years and I would like to share my insights and findings with you here. With that, follow to find undervalued gems!Disclaimer - I am not a financial advisor and the information on my page is solely for illustrative purposes. Always do your own research before investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

elvisbeatlesfan2 profile picture
elvisbeatlesfan2
Yesterday, 10:40 PM
Investing Group
Comments (596)
GPMT common yields over 14%. The dividend cut appears to be already priced in. Cutting the dividend might be the best move by management. I agree the market reaction will probably be dictated by how many more problem loans are identified and the related increase in reserves. I’m long some common shares but have more invested in their preferred shares. Thanks for the article and your thoughts on GPMT.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.