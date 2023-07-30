Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stocks Are Moderately Overvalued And 10-Year Forward Returns Look Reasonably Good: Update July 2023

Georg Vrba profile picture
Georg Vrba
8.25K Followers

Summary

  • The average of S&P 500 for July-2023 was 4,497 (4% down from Dec-2021 high average of 4,675) and is 859 points higher than the corresponding long-term trend value of 3,638.
  • The S&P 500 is moderately overvalued, with a 20% decline needed to reach the corresponding long-term trend value.
  • The Shiller CAPE-ratio is 30.9, 19% higher than its 35-year moving average, forecasting a 10-year annualized real return of about 6.5%.
  • The long-term trend indicates a forward 10-year annualized real return of 4.4%.

WHAT"S NEXT?

studiostockart

This is an update to our series of articles started in 2012 assessing market valuation and estimating forward stock market returns. The most recent previous update was April 2023.

The December 2021 update concluded that the then prevailing condition

This article was written by

Georg Vrba profile picture
Georg Vrba
8.25K Followers
Georg Vrba is a professional engineer who has been a consulting engineer for many years. In his opinion, mathematical models provide better guidance to market direction than financial "experts." He has developed financial models for the stock market, the bond market, yield curve, gold, silver and recession prediction, most of which are updated weekly at http://imarketsignals.com/.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Today, 12:37 AM
Comments (10.04K)
Thank you for this update. Perhaps of interest...

1. The Shiller P/E tactical asset allocation model adjusts the stock and bond allocation of the baseline 60%/40% stock/bond portfolio annually at the start of each year based on the Shiller PE10 ratio.

-The time period of the backtest is from October 1992 to June 2023.

-The time frame was constrained by the available data for Vanguard Balanced Index Inv (VBINX) ,which invests roughly 60% in stocks and 40% in bonds by tracking two indexes that represent broad barometers for the U.S. equity and U.S. taxable bond markets.

investor.vanguard.com/...

2. Executive summary of backtest results:

-The valuation-conscious investor enjoyed a very similar CAGR to the buy-and- hope VBINX investor

-The tactical investor also experienced a somewhat smoother ride. (smaller maximum drawdown and lower standard deviation).

-The valuation-based tactical approach also produced higher risk-adjusted scores (i.e. Sharpe and Sortino ratios).

www.portfoliovisualizer.com/...

3. The 2023 Dalbar data shows (yet again) the average investor underperforms the funds they own--- by several percentage points. I suspect for some investors this is due to excessive volatility that often results from over-valuation. They simply get scared out of their long-term positions when indexes plummet.

www.ifa.com/...

4. As Ben Graham warned many years ago, investors are likely to be their "own worst enemy. "

Is valuation-based investing a possible solution? A lot of small investors could benefit over the long-term by considering the volatility-calming benefits of the tactical allocations approach .

5. For a stake in the ground, the 35-year Shiller P/E average is about 25.6.

What is the current Shiller P/E reading? 31.9

www.multpl.com/...

6. The Shiller PE Ratio (PE10) market valuation based tactical asset allocation model (backtest above) adjusts the allocation between stocks and bonds based on the start of year Shiller PE ratio as follows:

PE10 >= 22: Allocate 40% stocks, 60% bonds (The current PE 10 falls here)

14 <= PE10 < 22 : Allocate 60% stocks, 40% bonds

PE10 < 14: Allocate 80% stocks, 20% bonds

7. Advice from the late, great Jack Bogle: "Cautious tactical asset allocation may have a lure for the bold. Full-blown tactical allocation (going to zero stocks allocation) lures only the fool."

GLTA!
R
Rhoda711
Today, 12:14 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.74K)
The market will drop 20%?
B
BeenHoldin
Today, 12:26 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.59K)
@Rhoda711 that’s def not the claim
Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Today, 12:47 AM
Comments (10.04K)
@Rhoda711 To paraphrase Investopedia's # 1 ranked financial adviser, Michael Kitces...

The Shiller P/E is an excellent metric for long-term financial planning. It is a lousy metric for market "timing."

www.kitces.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.