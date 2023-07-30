Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Just Like Trees, Apple Doesn't Grow To The Sky, It And The Market Falls

Jul. 30, 2023 11:58 PM ETMSFT, NFLX, TSLA, AAPL, VIX, SP500, SPX, NDX, DJI3 Comments
David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Apple reports on Thursday, just like Microsoft, Netflix, and Tesla in the prior two weeks, market participants will find a reason to sell it.
  • Apple is the biggest market cap stock and is a large presence in all indexes, many ETFs, and nearly all money managers' portfolios.
  • The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are cap-weighted, giving Apple enormous sway. It is not too far to say that there’s a strong possibility Apple has run out of buyers.
  • I am in no way telling anyone to sell Apple. I don’t own Apple. I am only tying it with how the Nasdaq dropped 200 points the morning after Microsoft reported. I see something similar but worse happening with Apple.
Apple worm

Andreus

Why am I picking on Apple (AAPL)? I’m not, not really.

There comes a time when even the best company with a bullet-proof balance sheet, beloved products, and can’t-live-without services becomes a bad stock to buy. Money managers, and retail investors alike

Have you ever bought a stock that everyone's saying is great, only to find you bought near or at the all-time high that stock drops 20% immediately? What happened? By the time the average stock purchaser gets a stock idea, usually, it's already overbought. 

David H. Lerner
29.18K Followers
Proven quantitative & qualitative strategies generating consistent returns
I have been writing about stocks for about a decade. I take a multi-disciplined approach but I am not doctrinaire. I come from a technology background having a software consulting business for a number of decades and also took part in business development for tech media startups. I employ technical analysis when it's called for. I believe that market psychology plays a huge role. My favorite explanation for charting is that charts are essentially a psychograph of sentiment about a stock. Market participants rely on narratives to explain a stock's appeal. If you can identify a narrative or trend as it is forming that can pay outsized rewards.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UVXY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I don't own Apple, and I am making no judgment on the stock other than it is overbought. I do not doubt that Apple is a great company with an awesome future. In no way am I advocating selling a stock. I only talk about what I want to trade. I just see Apple as a catalyst for the market to take a little stumble. I am not buying or selling it short. If you have a question about Apple or any other stock please check with your investment advisor. I am not a certified investment advisor nor do I play one on TV. I write about my own musings on market direction, and I share them in the hope that you can find some nuggets of your own.

Comments (3)

All*AAPL profile picture
All*AAPL
Today, 1:34 AM
Comments (4.51K)
David H. Lerner said:
--
"I am in no way telling anyone to sell Apple. I don’t own Apple."
--
**Apple is up 50.7% YTD...the fact that you *don't* own Apple doesn't provide much support for your ability to predict future market movement.

I'm not saying Apple won't pull back this week, but if stays >30% for the rest of the year, AAPL Longs shouldn't be disappointed.
rppearson profile picture
rppearson
Today, 12:29 AM
Premium
Comments (1.68K)
Thanks
Esse Akpaidem profile picture
Esse Akpaidem
Today, 12:21 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13)
Timely warning. Thanks.
