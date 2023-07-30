Andreus

Why am I picking on Apple (AAPL)? I’m not, not really.

There comes a time when even the best company with a bullet-proof balance sheet, beloved products, and can’t-live-without services becomes a bad stock to buy. Money managers, and retail investors alike have all piled into Apple all year long. It is seen as super safe, after all, AAPL is the undisputed king of that must-have iPhone. It has oodles of cash which it uses to buy back stock and pay dividends. Warren Buffet the “Oracle of Omaha”, his biggest investment is in AAPL! Why shouldn’t we follow him, AAPL is his biggest investment, 46.7% of his portfolio is AAPL stock! Ah, there’s the rub. If AAPL does take a 10% hit will Berkshire Hathaway buy more stock? How about 20%? Would AAPL start buying? AAPL has been very skillful in buying its stock I don’t think that even AAPL would start buying down 20% after it has been going up, up, up. How did AAPL do last quarter reported in April? AAPL for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended April 1, 2023. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $94.8 billion, down 3 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.52, unchanged year over year. What about the quarter earlier, maybe it was a fluke. Financial results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $117.2 billion, down 5 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.88. In AAPL’s favor, they are growing their service revenue very nicely. I’ll say it again, I have no quibble with the company and how it is run. What about valuation? AAPL’s PE is at 33.25 times earnings. For that kind of PE, you should really have about 15% growth at least.

This is not Apple’s fault, it is you Apple stock owner's fault

AAPL doesn’t set its price or its PE, you all do by voting with your dollars have bid up AAPL. On the other hand, why wouldn’t you the stock only goes up, and up. “We were told that there would be a recession and that the S&P 500 was going back to 3200. Apple is the best stock and the best place to hide.” I could practically hear the retort from the collective crowd of shareholders. Or should I say crowded, the real issue is that there are very few incremental buyers of AAPL. There are so few in fact, that they would be an endangered species comparable to any fauna if there was such a thing for a stock purchaser. Let’s take a look at a chart, and why the subject of this article started with part of the Wall Street adage “Trees don’t grow to the sky, and neither do stocks”. When something relentlessly goes up and up, something almost anything can be a catalyst for the house of cards to tumble down. Let’s take a look at Fortress AAPL’s chart.

This is the year-to-date chart of AAPL, indeed a thing of beauty in all its $3.08T in market cap glory. There are many first-world countries whose whole economy is less than $3T. But don’t worry Wall Street Cheerleaders-cum-Stock-Analysts are already calling for it to get to $4T! Perhaps someday AAPL will reach $4T but not today. I think AAPL will follow Microsoft’s price action after it reported earlier in July. Let’s look at that chart.

Below is another YTD chart this time of Microsoft (MSFT). This is a bit messier of a chart, as the stock started falling a day or two before. Perhaps AAPL will do the same, we can’t know for sure.

The horizontal line marks out the 25 of July when MSFT announced their earnings, it was at 350 and fell to 330. That doesn’t seem like much but it was enough to start an avalanche of selling in the Nasdaq starting from a high of 14200 on the 25th and ending at 14,007 on the 27th. The S&P 500 was affected as well but down about 50 points. The real issue was how it affected other growth stocks and they were affected in multiples higher. AAPL I think will have a much greater effect as it is seen as the Fort Knox of tech stocks. The market to my eye is primed for a decent sell-off. We closed back at 4608 for the week, we are back to being overextended. Here’s why

You may have not noticed but on Thursday we had a quick drop, due to the Bank of Japan

That is the pretty exotic reason for our interest rates to pop into a higher range but the timing worked so that is what it was blamed on. The sudden sell-off we had this past Thursday was attributed to the sudden rise of interest rates with the 10-Y going right over 4% and the 2-Y touching 5%. This sudden rise was attributed to the Bank of Japan (BOJ) leaking that they were about to “change” their interest rate. They did adjust the range that their bond would range. This is effectively a minimal adjustment, however, the BOJ has held negative rates for decades so even this was news.

This week would be ripe for a pullback

I just think this was a catalyst for the selling: the VIX dropped below 13, now ranging in the lowest levels since our rates were Zero. This level of complacency with everyone now throwing in the towel on recession, and everyone buying into this bull market rally. That was the tinder that needed the merest spark to start the fire.

This is going to be the same setup this week. We could easily start the week moving to new recent highs perhaps to 4650 or near that, with the VIX just above 12, perhaps all sectors at work since the rally has been spreading out. The higher we go the more vulnerable to any new piece of news to be a catalyst to sell. In my thinking, AAPL is the perfect catalyst to lead the stock market down. Stock market participants urged on by stock analysts tripping over themselves to keep raising the price target have made AAPL an overpriced stock.

This is what I am doing to be ready.

On Tuesday when the VIX fell to 12.85 and the S&P 500 broke above 4600 and hardly anyone remarked upon that in the financial media I started closing out my call options whether they were profitable or not. I then went long UVXY in-the-money calls, as well as SQQQ, SPSX, and HIBS in-the-money calls. This is not for speculation but for the hedge. I also set aside about 25% cash. I don’t think the apocalypse is coming not by a long shot. I want to have a lot of optionality in case I am correct. I think this is a blip in our Bull Market Rally, I just think that we are getting ahead of ourselves. I felt like that, and I said so in earlier writings. If I owned AAPL I would not touch it, I would consider selling calls against it. If AAPL does fall I would roll them down and generate more revenue to compensate for the loss. I would probably go for short calls out to 215ish, I bet those are still juicy. If AAPL does what seems to me the improbable and surprises to the upside one could let the shares be called away, or roll up the short call to a higher strike.

What will I do if the market doesn’t sell off? I have a high conviction it will and all my hedges go out to September. Let’s remember that we are moving into the worst season for stocks. It is very possible with the bull market is new and will power through. I just strongly believe there have got to be some fairly large-sized potholes ahead and the VIX has no business being this low. Market participants are just too complacent, any evidence of the rally slowing, or inflation rearing its ugly head and we could have a nasty trip into that pothole.