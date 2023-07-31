Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

8%-Yielding TC Energy: Opportunity Is Knocking

Jul. 31, 2023 8:15 AM ETTC Energy Corporation (TRP), TRP:CA3 Comments
Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • TC Energy appears to be materially undervalued and pays a well-covered dividend yield near 8%.
  • It has valuable assets and growth projects that are expected to add value.
  • Negative price action around the stock opens up a terrific opportunity for income investors.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Oil pipeline in green landscape

spooh

The nice thing about stocks is that there is almost always something on sale, no matter how high the broader market index is trending. That’s why investors like Warren Buffett prefer to invest in stocks rather than physical real estate, which

Gen Alpha Teams Up With Income Builder

Gen Alpha has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
16.14K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 14 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers.  Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

tommi_karlsson profile picture
tommi_karlsson
Today, 8:26 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (53)
Nice article. TC Energy current valuation provides margin of safety.
Terra Brazilis profile picture
Terra Brazilis
Today, 8:26 AM
Comments (348)
Analysts have blasted the spinoff idea, but it seems quite reasonable to me. A comparable example would be Teck and its plan to spin off profitable legacy business(coal) to remain in ESG business(copper). It DID create value to shareholders. I'm sure a few years down the line the decision will be seem as sound and TC energy will have utility like valuation, I plan to hold the liquids business post spinoff - legacy infrastructure that is profitable and hard o be replaced.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:23 AM
Premium
Comments (10.56K)
Isn't the remain company TC energy TRP ?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.