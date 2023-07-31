5./15 WEST

It's been a prominent topic in the news of late: Lyft (LYFT) has been struggling with a number of operational challenges from soft rider demand to a punishing cost structure. David Risher, who took over as Lyft's CEO just over a quarter ago after shareholders lost confidence in the Lyft founders' leadership, began his tenure with a series of layoffs intended to drive cost savings to enable ride price reductions.

Lyft's key motivation here, of course, is to battle for survival against its much larger rival Uber (NYSE:UBER). But in these rideshare wars, at least from an investor point of view, it has become quite clear which to bet on: and my money is on Uber.

I've been bullish on Uber for several years, enduring a rough 2022 of sharp declines. My outlook on Uber has always been driven more by its long-term opportunities (international expansion, addition of Uber Freight, overall declines in car ownership and increased reliance on rideshare) - but now, amid fervent growth in Uber's rideshare bookings plus sturdy post-pandemic trends in UberEats, both the short-term and long-term picture are aligned in the Uber bull case.

Uber's stock is up nearly 2x year to date; in spite of this, I'm not selling.

Data by YCharts

The short-term and long-term trends for Uber are bullish

To me, Lyft's loss is Uber's gain. I remain bullish on Uber especially after comparing the two rideshare competitors' recent trends. As a reminder to investors on my full long-term bull are for Uber:

Huge $13.8 trillion TAM. Mobility and Delivery each carry $5 trillion market opportunities, and nascent Uber Freight is another massive $3.8 trillion market that is heavily underserved and ripe for tech disruption.

Mobility and Delivery each carry $5 trillion market opportunities, and nascent Uber Freight is another massive $3.8 trillion market that is heavily underserved and ripe for tech disruption. Formidable market leadership. In most of the markets that Uber operates in, the company has a leading market share, and usually by a substantial margin. The company has selectively exited markets where it lost share to a local incumbent (Grab in Singapore is a good example), so it can focus on turf where it has the advantage.

In most of the markets that Uber operates in, the company has a leading market share, and usually by a substantial margin. The company has selectively exited markets where it lost share to a local incumbent (Grab in Singapore is a good example), so it can focus on turf where it has the advantage. The sharing economy is gradually taking precedence over ownership. Even pre-pandemic price inflation caused many to rethink buying cars, many consumers were already questioning the wisdom of car ownership over rideshare. Owning a car comes with maintenance costs, insurance costs, and in urban areas, often hefty parking costs. Gradually, I expect car ownership to decline and for rideshare to become the preeminent form of transportation.

Even pre-pandemic price inflation caused many to rethink buying cars, many consumers were already questioning the wisdom of car ownership over rideshare. Owning a car comes with maintenance costs, insurance costs, and in urban areas, often hefty parking costs. Gradually, I expect car ownership to decline and for rideshare to become the preeminent form of transportation. Uber One. Uber introduced a $10/month subscription membership that offers, among other benefits, free deliveries on Uber Eats and 6% cash back on rideshare. In my view, this move will help to boost rider loyalty and frequency on top of generating a new subscription revenue stream.

Uber introduced a $10/month subscription membership that offers, among other benefits, free deliveries on Uber Eats and 6% cash back on rideshare. In my view, this move will help to boost rider loyalty and frequency on top of generating a new subscription revenue stream. "Other bets" are numerous. Uber Freight is the best example of a new initiative to drive growth, but grocery and package delivery are others as well. Uber's focus on anything involving mobility gives it a massive greenfield market to operate in.

Uber Freight is the best example of a new initiative to drive growth, but grocery and package delivery are others as well. Uber's focus on anything involving mobility gives it a massive greenfield market to operate in. Profitability is sinking back in. Driven by the uptick in rideshare volumes plus higher take rates in both the rideshare and delivery businesses, Uber is driving tremendous Adjusted EBITDA growth. In addition, the company is close to hitting GAAP breakeven.

The next section will be more short-term focused on how clearly Uber is taking market share from Lyft. In a business that relies so heavily on economies of scale (just look at the Delivery business - once thought to be Uber's gaping hole for profitability, the scale that UberEats achieved during the pandemic is now allowing Uber to deliver massive adjusted EBITDA), these market share gains are crucial especially as Uber builds a more complete flywheel of services within its application.

Uber vs. Lyft is a tale of two worlds

To an outsider looking at Uber's and Lyft's financials without any context, it would seem as if these are two companies operating in two entirely different economies - one strong and one weak.

Uber mobility highlights (Uber Q1 earnings deck)

In Uber's most recent quarter, Uber rideshare's gross bookings grew 43% y/y on a constant-currency basis, in fact accelerating five points y/y versus Q4's growth rate of 37% y/y. Take rates, meanwhile, have significantly improved throughout the years, such that revenue growth of 78% y/y is much stronger than underlying bookings growth.

Lyft, by comparison, does not report bookings, but its revenue of $1.00 billion in the same quarter grew only 14% y/y - despite being less than a quarter of Uber's revenue scale.

Lyft top line metrics (Lyft Q1 earnings deck)

Third-party research, as reported by CNN Business, estimates that Uber's U.S. market share has improved 12 points to a staggering 74% since 2020, while correspondingly Lyft's market share has slipped 12 points to just 26%. We should also not forget the fact that unlike Uber, Lyft has no Delivery option. Uber Delivery's Q1 bookings of $15.0 billion surpassed bookings in the rideshare business, while revenue of $3.0 billion (+29% y/y on a constant-currency basis) is on the verge of catching up to the rideshare revenue stream.

Uber's data also shows that rider engagement has improved since the pandemic. The company's study of riders who started using Uber in 2022 now take 5.7 trips per month, which is higher than any other cohort in any other year.

Uber rider engagement (Uber Q1 earnings deck)

A typical rider in the 2022 cohort, meanwhile, spends 27% more than a 2019 rider in his or her first year - a function of both greater ride frequency as well as higher sustained prices/fees per ride since the pandemic began (which, in spite of price inflation, clearly has not dented Uber's market share as of yet).

Though not an apples-to-apples metric, notice here that Lyft's active riders of 19.6 million in its most recent quarter lost 0.8 million riders sequentially and is down -8% versus 21.2 million active riders in Q1 of 2020.

Lyft rider metrics (Lyft Q1 earnings deck)

It's worth noting as well that Lyft is a frequent user of promotional tactics to drive ridership (email blasts from Lyft advertising 10% off the next three rides, up to a maximum of $3 saved per ride, is one of Lyft's most common marketing ploys). Uber, by comparison, does not offer these flash promotions - its only discount mechanism is cash back through an Uber One membership, which is a paid subscription that arguably drives more long-term retention/loyalty to Uber than a one-time promotion might.

Key takeaways

It's a great time to bet on Uber as the company proves its economies of scale can deliver both tremendous growth as well as bottom-line performance (Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $761 million, an all-time record for the company, nearly quintupled y/y). Stay long here and keep riding the recent upward momentum.