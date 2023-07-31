Federal Reserve Policy Deviates From Macroeconomic Theory And Prudence

Tanarch

The Fed’s history of conducting monetary policy offers many lessons for reflections.

In the latest round of monetary tightening, the Fed started raising interest rates in March 2022, when the Federal Funds Rate stood at 0.25%. By July 2023 the Federal Funds Rate was raised to 5.5%.

The Forbes article pointed out that “the Fed was holding the federal funds rate at around zero as recently as the first quarter of 2022. The Fed was also still buying billions of dollars of bonds every month to stimulate the economy. All despite 40-year highs in various measures of U.S. inflation.” The Federal Funds Rate had stayed below 1% since March 2020. Notwithstanding the fact that inflation had shot up from 1.4% to 5.4% in the first half of 2021 the Fed did not take any action, insisting for months that the inflation flare-up was temporary. GDP growth was at an unsustainable annual rate of 12.46% in the second quarter of 2021. This is a clear sign of overheating. Although the unemployment rate was around 6% at the time, we need to know that at that time supply chain bottlenecks were still serious. These bottlenecks imply that potential GDP was momentarily held down, and aggregate demand was higher than the shrunken potential GDP. Macroeconomics tells us that when inflation was accelerating, the unemployment rate would likely be below the natural rate. If the Fed had followed the inflation targeting rule of 2% inflation, it would have tightened up. But it failed to raise interest rates until inflation further rose to over 8% by March 2022. Why has inflation targeting suddenly become so important?

Inflation peaked at 9.1% in June 2022, and began to fall while economic growth had slowed to 1.8% in 2022Q2. Unemployment rate was stable at around 3.6%. The easing of inflation has much to do with the easing of supply chain bottlenecks. According to modern macroeconomics, when inflation is falling, it means there is no overheating. By June 2023 inflation had fallen to 3%. The ISM manufacturing index had fallen below 50 for months since October 2022 suggesting contraction. But the Fed continues to raise interest rates, saying it had not reached the target of 2%. This is strange. If it is so keen on inflation targeting it should have hiked interest rates much earlier than March 2022!

Actually, inflation targeting is a modern invention for convenience. Pioneered by New Zealand and introduced in 1990 it is certainly a big improvement over money supply growth targeting. As much as it is useful because it offers generally good advice for policymakers who have difficulty reading the economy, it is not a Golden Rule. From 1987 to 1997, America’s inflation rate hovered between 2.2 to 6.2%. It was a full decade’s growth with only a brief and shallow recession related to the Gulf War from 1990 to 1991. The Fed had raised interest rates from time to time during this period, but inflation target was not policy.

Alan Greenspan assumed office in August 1987 and, following creeping inflation increases that had begun before he took office, soon started raising interest rates that eventually triggered the October stock market crash. After the crash Greenspan immediately and aggressively changed course, reviving the market and business confidence. No recession ever occurred. Inflation declined even amid falling interest rates.

If investors were able to read the economy, the stock market crash was a unique and rare opportunity to jump into the market. At that time, the federal fiscal deficit had fallen; the current account deficit had fallen; unemployment had fallen to 6% which was at the time presumed to be equal to the natural rate. Greenspan's interest rate hikes were mainly precautionary. But investors, having tasted Paul Volcker's extreme interest rate hikes that pushed the Federal Funds Rate to nearly 20% by June 1981, were scared. They dumped stocks as never before. But Greenspan acted immediately and demonstrated his sharp understanding of how to conduct monetary policy.

From mid-year 1988, inflation began to accelerate, rising from 4% in June 1988 to 5.4% in May 1989. Growth was hovering around 4%. Standard macroeconomics suggests possible overheating. The Federal Funds rate was raised successively and reaching a peak in May 1989 of nearly 10%, more than 4 percentage points above the inflation rate. As inflation began to fall, however, the Fed under Greenspan reduced interest rates, notwithstanding a still relatively high inflation rate of mostly near 5%. Unemployment rate was stable at 5.2-5.4%. Greenspan’s tenure, interestingly, followed the textbook advice closely. He was not worried about 3% inflation rate, which often came down without an interest rate hike. For example, the Federal Funds rate stayed at 5.5% from October 1997 to July 1998, but inflation rate fell from 2.1% to 1.5%. This suggests that weakness in the stock market is itself contractionary because it is associated with weak business confidence.

It is interesting to observe that Bernanke raised interest rates moderately as soon as he took office as Fed Chairman in February 2006. Inflation stood at 4% in January, while the federal funds rate was at 4.5%. He raised the federal funds rate by a total of 75 basis points to 5.25% by June. While the federal funds rate was held unchanged for months, inflation dropped from 4.3% in June 2006 to 2.1% by January 2007. This means that the real interest rate was rising rather fast, and this weighed upon the housing market, which had been fueled by excessive and unwarranted lending. The subprime crisis broke out in 2007, triggering a crisis in financial markets. Although financial market appeared to stabilize in early 2008, Lehman Brothers collapsed in September 2008. The Fed decided against rescuing, and the Global Financial Tsunami broke out. Bernanke resorted to an aggressive Quantitative Easing programme that eventually ended the deep recession by the last quarter of 2009. The federal funds rate stayed close to 0 from October 2008 to May 2017. The lapse of financial regulation that led to the subprime crisis is reminiscent of the Savings and Loans Crisis in the 1980s. The failure of the Fed to rescue Lehman Brothers is also unthinkable, given that even it decided to rescue Long Term Capital, which is merely a hedge fund that cannot compare with the symbolic significance of Lehman Brothers.

The Fed under Jerome Powell is even more disappointing. It raised interest rates too late, and it persisted with raising interest rates for too long. The consequences have yet to unfold. These consequences include bank failures, heavy interest payments burdening the Federal Government’s room to fix domestic problems such as frailing infrastructure. Investors need to watch out for the risks emanating from a possible fiscal crisis. Such risks will be greatly alleviated if bond yields fall soon enough and fast enough, and if economic growth picks up fast enough.