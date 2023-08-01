PM Images

As an income investor, I am a fan of Business Development Corporations (BDCs). BDCs help diversify my portfolio as they offer exposure into investments I couldn't access on my own. BDCs are organizations that invest in small to medium size companies, some of which may be distressed. In addition to providing capital, BDCs help companies grow in their initial stages or in a distressed scenario and will provide assistance in regaining their financial footing. BDCs are required to invest at least 70% of their assets in private or public U.S. firms with market caps under $250 million. When it comes to large yields, many investors gravitate toward REITs and MLPs. While I am invested in many different REITs and MLPs, there are several BDCs I have become fond of, and Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is at the top of the list. Many BDCs are reporting Q2 earnings over the next several weeks, but ARCC already reported and delivered a top and bottom line beat. ARCC is trading at a small premium to its net asset value [NAV], but it's well deserved as ARCC is the only BDC that generates more than $1 billion in [NII] on a trailing twelve-month [TTM] basis. Shares of ARCC have rebounded off their 52-week lows and appreciated by 5.28% YTD, but I am still a buyer for the long-term income.

ARCC continues to deliver for shareholders and operates at a large dividend margin

ARCC is often a favorite in the BDC community as it has the largest market cap, and the largest amount of net assets. I am a shareholder in 8 of the 20 largest BDCs by net assets. Some BDCs trade at a discount to NAV and offer a larger yield than ARCC, but until a BDC surpasses ARCC in net assets, and NII, ARCC will always be the king of BDCs, in my opinion. ARCC has a diversified $21.5 billion portfolio across 475 companies. In addition to the yield, ARCC is basically an ETF that helps diversify my portfolio because I wouldn't be able to make the types of investments ARCC makes on my own.

ARCC invests in several types of debt, including first lien senior secured, and second lien senior secured while also taking equity positions in smaller companies. Its investments range from the software sector to energy and everything in between. ARCC finished Q2 with a debt-to-equity ratio net of cash available of 1.07x compared to 1.09x in Q1. Its liquidity position allows them to capitalize on opportunities as they have $4.7 billion of total available liquidity, including available cash. In Q2, ARCC originated $1.2 billion of new investments across 46 different transactions. ARCC's first lien investments originated in Q1 and had a weighted average yield in excess of 11.5%. ARCC has proven time and time again their able to provide value to shareholders as well as the companies they invest in, making them the gold standard among BDCs. ARCC started Q3 off strong, and from July 1st – July 19th, they made $211 million of new investment commitments, of which 38% were in first-lien senior secured loans, 13% were in second-lien senior secured loans, and 49% were in preferred equity. Of these commitments, 49% come at a fixed rate, while 51% are floating.

When it comes to BDCs, the numbers are their bread and butter. These are income investments for me, so I want to know if there is a healthy margin between the NII and the dividend payable to shareholders. Q3 marks the 3rd consecutive quarter where ARCC generated more than $300 million in NII. NII is critical because of the amount of capital left over after expenses and taxes from ARCC's investments. In Q3, ARCC generated $314 million in NII and realized $17 million in gains placing their net income at $331 million, their GAAP net income per share at $0.61, and their Core EPS at $0.58. My focus is on the Core EPS because it excludes the amount of realized or unrealized gains that ARCC may have in that period.

In Q3, ARCC declared and paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents 82.76% of ARCC's Core EPS being paid to shareholders through the dividend. ARCC currently trades at $19.55 with an annualized dividend of $1.92, placing its yield at 9.82%. This payout ratio makes me sleep well at night because ARCC has paid 56 consecutive quarterly dividends with some increases and special dividends thrown in there. There is more than enough room for ARCC to continue the dividend, and possibly provide shareholders with an increase or special dividend in the future.

Why I am willing to forgo capital appreciation for ARCC's income generation

I am a long-term investor regardless if I am looking for income or capital appreciation. The only short-term investments that I generally make are when I write covered calls or cash-secured puts. I am generally looking out at least 5-10 years, if not longer, when I allocate capital. Going into Q4 2022, ARCC increased the quarterly dividend by 12% from $0.43 to $0.48 while paying its 4th consecutive special dividend of $0.03. The large dividend yield and special dividends add up and check off the boxes for me on the income side.

Since its IPO, ARCC has paid $29.96 per share in regular quarterly and special dividends. ARCC has generated 199.73% of its initial share price in dividends while appreciating by 30.33%. If you had invested in ARCC at the time of the IPO, you would have paid for your investment 2 times over, and still have an asset that appreciated, which is still producing a forward yield of 9.82%. This doesn't include what the powers of compound interest would have done if the dividends were reinvested along the way. Nothing in the numbers makes me believe ARCC isn't in a position to repeat history, and I am excited to sit back, collect the dividends, and allow the powers of compounding to increase my share count and forward dividend income.

How does ARCC stack up against its peers after the recent price appreciation?

I track 12 different BDCs, and I am a shareholder in 7 of them. I go through each 10Q quarterly and extract the NII. I use the TTM NII, and only ARCC and Gladstone (GLAD) have reported, so I will update the remaining 10 as they report Q2 earnings.

When I look at BDCs I am looking at the market cap to NII multiple, discount to NAV, and dividend yield. Below is the full table where I construct my charts from.

I am cheap and want to pay the best price for a company's NII. ARCC trades at an 8.32x multiple on its NII, while the peer group average is 8.84x. I am happy paying under the peer group average for the NII that ARCC produces, especially since it's the only BDC producing over $1 billion of NII on a TTM basis.

The BDCs I track range from trading at a -31.86% discount to a 55.18% premium to NAV. ARCC trades at a 5.16% premium to its NAV, while the peer group average trades at a 0.34% premium. While I like paying a discount, I am willing to make the exception for ARCC. I consider ARCC the standard and judge other BDCs off them.

BDCs are income investments for me, so I want to make sure I am paying a good price and getting a lucrative yield for locking up my capital. The BDCs I track range from paying a 6.25% - 12.57% yield. ARCC has a yield of 9.82% which is just under the peer group average of 10.07%. Once again, I can't complain about a 9.82% yield, especially with ARCC's NII and dividend payout ratio quality.

Conclusion

ARCC may not have the largest yield in the BDC space, but in many ways, it's the gold standard. Q2 2023 was the 3rd consecutive quarter ARCC generated over $300 million in NII, and after taxes were paid, its Core EPS amounted to $0.58, providing an 82.76% dividend payout ratio. From an income perspective, it's hard to complain about an asset that has generated 199.73% of its IPO price in dividends while appreciating by 30.33%. As an income investor, I will take a 9.82% yield with an 82.76% payout ratio all day long when I am paying a multiple of 8.32 for the NII and a 5.16% premium to NAV. I plan on adding to my position in ARCC, and I am excited to compound the dividends going forward. If you are an income investor, I think ARCC is a fantastic BDC to research further.