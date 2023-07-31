zhengzaishuru

I first upgraded my thesis on Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) in March 2023 at the depths of the regional banking crisis as I urged investors to "hang on tight" and avoid selling in a panic. While the decision may seem odd back then, given the uncertainties, I also gleaned that "XLE had been forced into deeply oversold zones." The bottoming process in XLE has been robust since that significant March selloff, as it has recovered remarkably.

While still slightly underperforming the market, XLE didn't fall toward a lower low between May and June, bolstering the confidence of energy investors about the robustness of the March buying sentiments. Given the surge in XLE over the past four weeks, it demonstrates that the consolidation range over the past four months was an astute accumulation zone, as energy dip-buyers capitalized on the market's pessimism.

Although the deepest fears in the regional banking crisis leveled off after forming its early May lows, the underlying energy market was still hobbled by fears of a global recession. The state of affairs was worsened by the growth normalization in commodity markets after a highly remarkable performance in 2022.

Therefore, the operating performance of Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) in their recent second quarter or FQ2 earnings release accentuated that big oil can still perform despite weakness in the underlying energy markets (CO1:COM) (CL1:COM).

Accordingly, both companies reported a sharp decline in quarterly profit but provided robust guidance on their dividend and stock repurchase priorities. Notably, Exxon indicated a $17.5B FY23 repurchase outlook, while Chevron kept its outlook of $15B at the midpoint of its FY23 repurchase guidance range.

Both companies are significant weights in XLE's holdings, totaling nearly 40% as of July 26. As such, I assessed that the confidence of XLE investors has likely been bolstered as its leading companies showcased their abilities to deliver in difficult times.

Even though the Fed raised its Fed Funds rates by another 25 bps this week to a 22-year high, the market is priming the recent hike "to be the last rate hike in the current aggressive tightening campaign, as recent inflation data points towards moderation." Strengthened by the resilience of the global economy and the US economy, I believe a recovery in the energy markets is likely underway as it completed its consolidation in June.

Furthermore, the doom and gloom of an early peak in oil demand has likely been overstated, as "the world's consumption of crude oil has been rising, reaching levels higher than ever before." TD Wealth also highlighted in a recent note that the demand/supply dynamics are increasingly favorable, "attributed to robust demand and reduced volumes from major oil-producing countries like Russia and Saudi Arabia."

With that in mind, I have confidence that the recovery in the energy market is likely in the earlier stages, even though we have moved past the attractive levels from March to June.

XLE price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As seen above, XLE bottomed out resoundingly between March and June, consolidating at the $75 zone. With the recent recovery, XLE is close to re-testing its April 2023 highs. The $88 level is a pivotal resistance zone that saw a sharp selloff after its initial March recovery.

Notwithstanding that decline, I anticipate a further recovery from here, given the robust execution of XLE's leading constituents, bolstering investors' confidence.

Therefore, a decisive breakout of its April level could encourage more momentum investors to return, anticipating a further recovery toward re-taking its 2022 highs.

Hence, I assessed that maintaining my bullish thesis on XLE is still appropriate, allowing investors with no or little exposure another opportunity to buy before the rest return.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

