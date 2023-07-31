Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intel: Pre-Pandemic Margins Are History - Sluggish Prospects

Jul. 31, 2023 10:00 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)AMD, NVDA2 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.45K Followers

Summary

  • Intel may not achieve its pre-pandemic gross margins of over ~50% anymore, as highlighted by the CFO, David Zinsner, in the recent earnings call.
  • With impacted ASPs, bloated inventory, and underloading, it is unsurprising that we are increasingly bearish on the stock, worsened by its ongoing price war with AMD.
  • On the other hand, INTC seems to have well managed the elevated interest rate environment while remaining highly liquid through the market correction.
  • However, the recent rally has propelled its valuations to 29.95x, nearer to its semiconductor chip peers, such as AMD at 35.06x and NVDA at 49.35x.
  • Either market analysts expect this elevated valuation to be a new normal for INTC, thanks to its foundry ambitions, or the company is expected to eventually grow into this pulled-forward recovery. Only time will tell.

Snail, Isolated on White

aristotoo/iStock via Getty Images

The INTC Investment Thesis Is Overly Optimistic Here

We previously covered Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in June 2023, discussing its mixed prospects despite the generative AI boom. With its competitors rapidly gaining share, we were not certain if

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.45K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, AMD, NVDA, GOOG, AMZN, MSFT, TSLA, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

abdulmoiz1254 profile picture
abdulmoiz1254
Today, 11:07 AM
Comments (4.16K)
The 20 before 40 crowd has deserted

Just keep some at 0 average like me, it can end up before rubbing in other peoples face fodder

Support it
Keep accumulating but at near 0 average

And then have fun once it makes it

If not the downside will be nothing
i
investor5115
Today, 10:58 AM
Comments (1.44K)
Great analysis. Current stock price assumes a very rosy scenario in which Intel halts market share losses and regains CPU performance per watt per $ leadership as well as fills up its outdated fabs with foundry customers. So far IFS has zero relevant customers signed up and Spahire Rapids turned out to be a non event due to mediocre yields & lack of interest from customers as they simply prefer AMD’s solutions. The rosy scenario also assumes Intel to be relevant in AI which is laughable at best.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.